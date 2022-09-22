Cheryl Burke supported by fans as she details difficult divorce and her ex-husband's infidelity The star finalized her divorce this month

As new Dancing with the Stars contestants are announced and begin to impress, or not, fans with their performances, followers of the show are always curious about the lives of the pros they are paired up with.

Last year, the focus was on rumors that Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy had supposedly become more than just dance partners, though they quickly shut that down. Now, the relationship, or rather former relationship, that has sent fans into a tizzy is that of Cheryl Burke's with Matthew Lawrence.

Cheryl filed for divorce from Matthew back in February after nearly three years of marriage, and during this year's competition, she is partnered with Good Morning America's Sam Champion.

The two have done well so far, but fans can't help but be distracted by the star's social media activity recently, where she has addressed her divorce, and shared some unexpectedly tumultuous details about it.

On 21 September, days after her divorce was finalized, the professional dancer took to TikTok to share a video in which she is lip-syncing to a conversation from the series Modern Love about infidelity.

She then added a checklist with green check marks to confirm the tasks were done, and they shockingly detailed the very first steps she took when deciding to divorce her ex-husband.

Cheryl did not hold back

They included: "Kick him out of my house," and: "Hire divorce attorney," as well as: "File for divorce."

She also added in the caption an "okay" with a peace sign, and the hashtags #selfrespect, #peaceout and #boundaries.

The couple originally dated from 2007 to 2008 before getting back together in 2017

It's not the first time Cheryl alludes to a difficult divorce, and infidelity. In late August, she posted another TikTok in which she wrote: "When he said he would never talk to her again, yet I found text messages, viagra and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes," and in the caption, she added: "The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever…"

Fans were quick to extend support to her amid what is a surely liberating but very difficult time, taking to the comments section to write: "You will find peace!" and: "Good for you for knowing your worth," as well as: "You deserve so much better."

