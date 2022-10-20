DWTS faces emotional shake-up as Cheryl Burke reveals show's unexpected future She has been a part of the show for over ten years

The next season of Dancing with the Stars might unfortunately not look the same as it has been for the past twenty-six seasons.

Longtime pro dancer Cheryl Burke reflected on her time on the show during a 16 October episode of her podcast, Burke in the Game, revealing that she would not be returning to the show.

The star explained that though she will always be a part of the DWTS family, it is time to shift the way she is involved in the dance competition.

She confessed: "Yes, this is my last season as a dancer." Cheryl was already eliminated from the current season, during which she was paired up with Good Morning America's Sam Champion.

However, it doesn't mean she is done with the show entirely, which she has been a part of for a whopping twenty-six seasons.

She revealed: "I do believe, though, that I have proven myself enough to where I could either be a correspondent or host."

Cheryl gave a final bow on 12 October

The professional dancer added: "Not saying I'm trying to take anybody's job, you guys. Please don't write about that. I'm just saying you can always add another host. You can always add another judge. It's a two-hour show with no commercial breaks."

Nonetheless, though she hopes to still be involved, she couldn't help but admit how difficult the departure is.

The star has been a part of the show since its early beginnings

She said: "It is hard for me to leave," also explaining that: "My body is also telling me to stop."

"I always come back, because, I guess, it's really hard to say goodbye to a show and to a family that I've only known here in Los Angeles. I moved here when I was 21. I'm 38 now," she added.

