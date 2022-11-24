Sofia Vergara's mammoth kitchen is a Thanksgiving dream - watch

America's Got Talent star Sofia Vergara took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal her preparations for Thanksgiving dinner – and wow. We're not sure what was more impressive, her spread of mouth-watering food or her show-stopping kitchen.

The star's video showed her emptying show bought containers into a bowl, to fake the appearance of homemade. She captioned the clip: "The secret to a good home cooked meal is having someone else cook it then eating it in your home #SofiaHome @walmart."

WATCH: Check out Sofia Vergara's Thanksgiving spread in mammoth kitchen

As well as an array of foodie delights, there were fresh flowers in view of the video, brightening up her chic kitchen.

The cooking space features all-white kitchen cupboards, marble countertops and a grand cooker hood. The food dishes were spread out over the star's giant kitchen island in the centre of the room and there's a vintage style light which hangs above.

The star's home is stunning

Sofia resides with her husband Joe Manganiello and the home they are residing in is currently on the market.

It's listed for a cool $19.6 million after the actress purchased the property in 2014 for just over $10 million, meaning she'll be bringing in almost $10 million in profit after she has renovated the amazing home.

With 11 bathrooms and half an acre of land, the home is rather impressive, just as you'd expect from the superstars. Outside there is a massive swimming pool, an essential of any A-list pad, don't you agree?

The couple's property is on the market

A gym, movie theater and wine room are among the property's highlights, and the real estate purchase would appeal to a high-profile buyer given the secluded nature of the building, hidden from view with gates and hedges.

Beverly Park, known as one of Los Angeles' most exclusive gated communities, has an array of celebrity residents including Denzel Washington, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, and Rod Stewart.

