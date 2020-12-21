Sofia Vergara's epic Christmas tree has the best gift underneath it

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello have a $26 million mansion in Beverly Hills and Sofia has revealed to followers not only what her stunning Christmas tree looks like – but also what's underneath it!

WATCH: See the special presenter under Sofia Vergara's Christmas tree

The Modern Family actress took to Instagram stories to show off a beautiful Charlotte Tilbury gift set at the foot of her enormous tree. As well as a personalised branded stocking with Charlotte Tilbury logos, the star unveiled a huge multi-drawer makeup set also from the brand.

Her silver-tinted tree is a little different from the norm – she's shunned a traditional green tree in favour of one that matches her super-chic home.

Sofia has a very chic home in Beverly Hills

She has decorated it with tonal baubles and twinkling lights, and underneath the branches is a display of realistic animal figurines. Sofia has two deer statutes with wreaths around their necks and there is also a tiny hedgehog in between them, on a bed of cotton wool.

Sofia's Instagram followers get treated to glimpses of her luxury abode when she takes outfit selfies – and in one snapped in her kitchen, everyone could admire her pristine décor. The star has all-white cupboards, in-built appliances and she has added flowers and luxury lighting to the space to elevate it even further.

The star's dressing room is equally as beautiful

Earlier in the year, model and actress Sofia also let fans see inside her walk-in wardrobe, uncovering rails and rails of beautiful clothes and a special unit for her many shoes.

