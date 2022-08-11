Brooklyn Beckham reveals the one thing he misses about living in the UK The Beckhams' eldest son now lives in LA with his wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham relocated to the US to live with his wife Nicola Peltz in 2020, and while they are now happily settled in Los Angeles, he has revealed there is one big thing he misses about the UK.

Speaking in an interview with Variety about his budding career as a chef, it was revealed that Brooklyn "misses the food-and-drink culture of the English village he grew up in".

The 23-year-old revealed that as he was growing up "it was obviously a Sunday roast every Sunday, of course – sit down, no phones, no telly." Now Brooklyn is incorporating the family tradition into his new life with Nicola by cooking roast chicken, stuffing and Yorkshire pudding every weekend.

Brooklyn also shared more insight into married life in Los Angeles, where he and Nicola are currently living in an apartment she has owned for several years after selling their Beverly Hills mansion for $11million.

Brooklyn misses "the food and drink culture" of his hometown in the UK

"We can be quiet and watch our show and relax. It’s very tucked away in the mountains," Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son revealed, adding that he grows herbs in a small garden on their balcony.

Although Brooklyn misses some elements about life in the UK, Nicola has previously revealed that it is unlikely they will ever live there.

Brooklyn and Nicola now live together in Los Angeles

"I would say no, but you never know," Nicola told Tatler when asked about the prospects of the move, adding: "Just because I love knowing I am so close to my family."

Nicola's family are primarily based in Florida, and their $103million estate played host to the couple's wedding in April 2022. Meanwhile, Brooklyn's parents have a US home of their own in Miami, and are currently enjoying time at their $24million penthouse over the summer, so they can no doubt spend some time with Brooklyn and Nicola while they are there too.

