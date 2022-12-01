Jennifer Aniston shares early holiday snapshots – but things don't go as planned The Friends star couldn't quite keep things under control

Jennifer Aniston is getting started on the holiday prep early, as she shared snippets of herself out and about getting her home Christmas ready.

She posted a photograph of herself hugging a huge Christmas tree in a lot surrounded by others, and it looked to already be her winner pick for the season.

The actress managed to pick out an accessory to go with her holiday home, though, as she went home with an adorable wooden Rudolph doll.

However, that's where things started going downhill, as her dogs Lord Chesterfield and Clyde went nuts over the wooden toy.

Jennifer shared a clip of her trying to keep Rudolph safe while the two dogs kept leaping at her to grab hold of it, all the while constantly muttering why buying the toy was a bad decision.

She kept saying "oof" and "oh god" with each leap, adding: "I'm sorry, this was a terrible idea," even screaming out "oh jeez" at one point.

Jennifer's dogs had an unplanned reaction to her wooden Rudolph

"Hey, hey! Guys, be nice! He's just here for the holidays, he's just visiting," she told her dogs, to no avail, eventually walking away with Rudolph and saying to it: "I'm sorry, I should've rethought this."

It looks like things ended on a slightly happier note, though, as Jennifer added a final picture of her two dogs obediently sitting behind the still intact Rudolph.

"Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there," she captioned her photo dump, also receiving a slew of heart and Christmas-themed emojis and adorations from her many celebrity friends.

"Ahhh spending Christmas at the Aniston house is definitely the best place to be! Christmas spirit guaranteed and lots of LOVE," a fan gushed, while another added: "Yesssss I've been waiting for this kind of content."

The star's dogs are a firm favorite among her fans

A third quipped: "That must be a tasty treat keeping them from going after Rudolph," while Isla Fisher clearly got in on the fun and just said: "I need that!"

