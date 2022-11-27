Jennifer Aniston 'crushed' as she pays heartbreaking tribute to Irene Cara The Friends star shared a poignant tribute on social media

Jennifer Aniston has been keeping a low profile following the death of her father John Aniston on 11 November.

MOST READ: Tom Brady shares photo of 'my baby' after unexpected family Thanksgiving

But over the weekend, the Friends star returned to social media to pay tribute following another heartbreaking loss in the entertainment industry.

The Morning Show actress took to Instagram to share an emotional message dedicated to Irene Cara, following her death on 25 November.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Movie stars gone too soon - tributes to all those we have lost

She wrote: "Oh boy Irene Cara, crushed. That movie. That song. That voice. That school. Those kids. Innocent and the whole world in front of them. All of it sent me on my path. I was in. Sold. Hook line and sinker. RIP Irene."

TRENDING NOW: Meghan Markle looks unrecognizable in new photo ahead of family celebration

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's heartbreaking Thanksgiving revealed - details

The Oscar-winning star, who is best know for singing the title track to Fame and Flashdance's What a Feeling, passed away in her Florida home at the age of 63, although her cause of death has not been revealed.

"It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara," her publicist Judith A. Moose confirmed in a statement on Twitter.

Jennifer Aniston paid tribute to Irene Cara following her death

"The Academy Award-winning actress, singer, songwriter and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available."

RELATED: Justin Theroux supports ex-wife Jennifer Aniston in heartfelt way following devastating death of her dad

SEE: Barack and Michelle Obama’s daughters Malia and Sasha make rare family appearance to celebrate Thanksgiving

The statement continued: "Irene's family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. "Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date."

Captioning the statement, Judith wrote: "This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can't believe I've had to write this, let alone release the news.

Jennifer Aniston has had a difficult few weeks

"Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I'll be reading each and every one of them and know she'll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. – JM."

SEE: Dylan Dreyer's Thanksgiving plans changed last minute to support Today co-star

MOST READ: Al Roker shares heartfelt message from hospital during health battle

Famous faces and fans alike took to social media shortly afterwards to pay tribute to the actress. Along with Jennifer, Debbie Allen, Lenny Kravitz and Kim Fields also paid their respects.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.