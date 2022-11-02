Charles Spencer has moved fans with a poignant message and family photograph shared on Instagram.

The 58-year-old – the younger brother of Princess Diana – shared a throwback photo with fans showing him sat for a portrait picture with his late father and sister.

The two men are smartly dressed in tuxedos, complete with bow ties, while Diana is wearing a striking one-shouldered gown, a sapphire tiara and matching drop earrings. The trio are sat on ornate chairs in front of heavy red velvet curtains and smiling for the camera.

Charles explained in the caption: “Today is All Souls Day - when it’s customary to remember the souls of those you love, who’ve departed.

Charles shared a poignant family photo with fans

“It is known in some parts of the world as the Day of the Dead. A deeply poignant photograph for me from the summer of 1989, when there was a party at Althorp to mark my father’s 65th birthday earlier that year. Photograph: John Roan Photography.”

Charles’s father, John Spencer, passed away in March 1992 at the age of 68. Diana was 36 when she was killed in a car crash in Paris in September 1997.

Charles and Diana's parents, John Spencer and Frances Kydd

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: “Beautiful photo!! If only we could bring them back even for just one day.....” A second remarked: “My thoughts are with you in remembrance of your dear Father and Sister.”

And a third said: “Super photo. Very poignant indeed, I hope their souls visited.”

Charles has spoken about his childhood with Diana following their parents' divorce

In an interview with the Sunday Times last year, Charles spoke about his childhood with Diana – and the impact their parents’ divorce had on the siblings.

“Diana and I had two older sisters who were away at school, so she and I were very much in it together and I did talk to her about it,” he said.

Charles was sent to boarding school when he was eight

“Our father was a quiet and constant source of love, but our mother wasn’t cut out for maternity. Not her fault, she couldn’t do it,” he continued. “While she was packing her stuff to leave, she promised Diana [then aged five] she’d come back to see her. Diana used to wait on the doorstep for her, but she never came.”

