Stacey Solomon's festive makeover with daughter Rose leaves fans baffled

Stacey Solomon has firmly established herself as the queen of homemade decorations, but her latest creative endeavour is a mammoth Christmas fest that has left some fans with questions.

The 33-year-old Loose Women star finally unveiled the pièce de resistance of her festive home makeover on Thursday evening, featuring Christmas trees, decorations and life-sized props literally bursting out of her £1.2 million Pickle Cottage doorway into the garden. Stacey revealed the Narnia-themed display took an entire day to create, gushing that she and baby Rose had "the best day".

Stacey's 5.4 million strong Instagram fanbase loved her handiwork and were thrilled to finally see what the star had put together, with one fan declaring, "Now it is Christmas!" Another fan couldn't help but enquire: "Stace, I love it! But how do you get in the front door? Or is it just the angle?"

Rose and Stacey had the best time

The busy mum saw the funny side and replied: "Haha it must be the angle I think because there’s a nice wide path." More curious fans asked about the soft toys, which included a huge fluffy stuffed polar bear and lots of bearded gnomes, being weatherproof.

One commented: "Amazing but I really need to know what you do if it rains. Do you have to bring the polar bear and soft stuff in?" Stacey conceded: Yeah every night I’ll have to bring the soft stuff in."

However, everyone was impressed. "Awww she did such a nice job!!! This is amazing!!," one fan replied. "Awww this is the cutest winter wonderland entrance ever!!," gushed another fan, and a third fan enthused: "Honestly, it's so so so beautiful, like a doorway to Narnia. Magical."

Pickle Cottage becomes a Winter Wonderland

Stacey captioned the video: "Christmas At Pickle Cottage is finally here. Me and Rose are frozen but we've had the best day out here! I hope this makes you smile as much as it did Rose. I cannot wait till the weekend to get our annual geeky family photo. It's dark by the time everyone gets back from school."

Stacey's two sons, Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, as well as her husband Joe Swash's son Harry, 15, with little Rex and Rose being the youngest, are sure to be delighted when they see the impressive display.

Last week, Stacey showed off her domestic skills by building a Christmas tree entirely made from pampas bush which was foraged from her friendly neighbour's garden. The unique feature boasted a cream and beige colour scheme, fluffy foliage and a cloud-like look which complemented her outside display wonderfully.

