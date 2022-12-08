Carole Middleton unveils chic Christmas table ideas you'll want to recreate

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales' mother Carole Middleton has recently revealed her favourite Christmas eve surprise in her latest Party Pieces newsletter, and in the same instalment, she also unveiled some of her most beautiful Christmas table décor.

If you're hosting friends and family this year, you may be seeking some inspiration to get your dining table looking glorious. Carole's beautiful festive range includes everything from garlands and centrepieces through to table runners and crackers.

When it comes to setting the table, Carole said: "I love making the table look pretty with place card holders, crackers, candles and foliage. Checkout our rustic candle holders for instant impact."

The festive range is so pretty

Our favourite find in Carole's selection? These gorgeous crackers - with a beautiful print - are fun for adults and children.

Midnight forest crackers, £16.99, Party Pieces

It won't all be perfectly arranged Instagrammable décor in the Middleton household though as Carole is keen to inject some fun around the festive table, especially for the little ones. "A bit of silliness is a must at Christmas! We've got a fun selection of puzzles, novelty, dress up and family games to keep everyone entertained," the mother of three said about her Party Pieces range.

This Christmas, Prince William, Princess Kate and their children will be much closer to Carole and Michael Middleton's home, as they have relocated to Windsor recently, residing at Adelaide Cottage, so it seems very likely they will spend some quality time together over the festive break.

The Waleses haven't announced where they will be spending Christmas

However, an annual Sandringham trip is the norm for many members of the royal family, and after the sad death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III has taken the decision to continue with tradition. It hasn't been confirmed yet if the Waleses will join the monarch at his Norfolk residence, but it is likely.

