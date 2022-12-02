Stacey Solomon's fans issue warning over divisive Christmas tree

Stacey Solomon showed off her interior decorating skills as she took to social media to debut her Christmas tree. The Loose Women star set about creating her own Christmas tree with her son Rex, which she later called her "dream Christmas tree".

Stacey carefully crafted a tree from her neighbour's pampas bush. The unique feature boasted a cream and beige colour scheme, decadent, fluffy foliage and a cloud-like look. The star placed the tree in her sitting room at her £1.2m Pickle Cottage home, topping the ceiling-high piece off with extra floral decorations and baskets.

The mother-of-four shared a clip of the tree's creation with fans online. She detailed the process in the caption, which read: "And The Tree Is Up. I Finally Made My Dream Christmas Tree - I’ve been dreaming about this bloomin tree for years. I never had enough pampas to make one! This year my lovely neighbour said I could trim his pampas bush and use it to make my tree. I had to hunt and borrow from anyone and everywhere to fill it there’s not one vase left in my house with anything in it."

"It took so much more than I’d realised and at times I thought I’d NEVER fill every gap but I finally did it! I’m so proud of it and in love with it. Looking forward to hoovering under it every day until the big man arrives! Now to add baubles or not to add baubles that is the question! Happy December Everyone."

While fans loved Stacey's unorthodox festive feature, some issued words of warning to the star. One follower commented: "Absolutely gorgeous!! But the florist in me is itching to warn people to be careful as pampas trees are highly flammable so don’t put lights on them or by plugs! Also, natural Pampas that hasn’t been dried can also contain little bugs that thrive on them."

Another also noted: "Maybe best for outdoor use. Like a porch decoration instead of inside", while a third warned: "if it's not dried probably it can stink to high heaven... speaking from experience."

Plenty more fans thought the tree was worth the effort, however, with one enthusing: "I don't think it needs anything, it's beautiful!" and others declaring it had inspired them to think outside of the box this year.

