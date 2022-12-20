The real reason Prince Harry and Meghan left Nottingham Cottage next to Prince William and Kate The Sussexes relocated within the UK before their US move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's much-talked-about Netflix docuseries saw them discuss Harry's rift with his brother as well as lighter family moments. Something else the Sussexes cleared up was the real reason they departed their first UK home, Nottingham Cottage.

It seems there was not one, but two reasons behind their relocation to Frogmore Cottage. Firstly, the size of their initial cottage played a part as the couple clearly outlined that they found it quite small.

WATCH: See Meghan Markle dancing inside Nottingham Cottage

Harry and Meghan admitted that friend Oprah Winfrey was surprised at their living quarters when she came for tea one day. "Oprah came over for tea, didn't she?" said Harry to Meghan. "When she came over, she sat down, she said, 'No one would ever believe it'," presumably referring to the bijou size of the place.

They also shared photos of Prince Harry almost touching his head on the ceiling and Meghan Markle standing in a short hallway inside the humble abode.

The Sussexes first lived in Nottingham Cottage

Another reason appeared to be the location as Nottingham Cottage sits within the grounds of Kensington Palace, near where Prince William and Princess Kate's London home of Apartment 1A is.

The central London location makes this royal residence rather busy, and easier access for press, so when the couple were offered up the chance for a more rural, private home, they jumped at the chance.

"They knew that they didn't want to bring Archie up in this frenzy they lived in," friend of the couple Lucy Fraser said in the documentary.

Meghan and Harry found their first home quite small

Harry then went on to explain his grandmother, the late Queen then revealed a cottage in Windsor was available, Frogmore Cottage in the Great Windsor Park estate.

"It was a place where we had so many memories, our courtship, our wedding, our engagement, our walks," Meghan said of Frogmore Cottage.

The Sussexes still retain use of Frogmore Cottage today despite living in Montecito so the residence can be used for their trips back across the pond.

