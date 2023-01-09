8 best corner sofas for your home in 2023: Comfy modular designs to maximise space

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Corner sofas, or alternatively known as L-shaped sofas, are the dream home furniture for many.

Why? Because you can snuggle up in every segment, you can add a matching pouffe so it becomes a giant bed, you can recline back with your feet up, or sit upright, and stretch out like you're on your very own swish chaise.

Most importantly you can watch your favourite TV shows or movies from every angle.

A corner sofa is ideal for those with large lounge areas to fill the space, or a home cinema room. It is also perfect for those who are tight on space, as a corner sofa takes the place of two settees in the room, which are spaced apart.

There are a whole host of corner sofas to shop, from smaller design to extra large designs, left-handed corner sofas, as well as right-handed sofas.

There are also a variety of materials to shop too, including velvet, leather, fabric, linen, as well as various fillings, so you are truly spoilt for choice if shopping corner sofas.

Marks and Spencer, John Lewis, as well as Furniture Village and DFS are popular shopping destinations many turn to when shopping for home furniture, including corner sofas.

All you have to decide is which side you want your corner sofa, the fabric and budget.

Best corner sofas to shop now

M&S

M&S is our personal favourite shopping destination whether we are shopping for home furniture, appliances, fashion and more.

There is a wide variety of corner sofas to shop, including corner sofas, as well as chaise designs, which means you get the best of both a sofa and chaise lounge in one so you can put your feet up, sit back and relax.

Dimensions: L188cm x H 86cm x W299cm x D105cm

Material: All

Aspen Corner Chaise Sofa, £1,999, M&S

John Lewis

John Lewis is another popular shopping destination for those shopping for sofas, including corner sofas and corner chaise, all of which are varied in size and price.

The Sofi Corner Sofa is ideal for those shopping for a timeless corner sofa and one which is slightly more affordable, and under the £1000 price tag.

This design boasts reversible back cushions, one with buttons and one without, so you can alternate the style, while it also features elevated wooden legs.

Dimensions: H96cm x W216cm x D150cm

Material: Velvet

Sofi 'Sofa in a Box' 5+ Seater Corner Sofa, £871.50, John Lewis

DFS

DFS is a longstanding retailer stocking a whole host of sofas.

This fibre filled cushioned corner sofa is comfortable, practical and stylish. The filling ensures you don’t have to plump your sofa and it does not sag after sitting down.

Plus, it comes in an array of textures and colours, as well as different wooden feet, which we love as it allows you to personalise your sofa to suit your preferences.

Dimensions: H93cm x D96cm x W249cm

Material: Velvet

​​Saskia 3 Piece Corner, £1,739, DFS

Furniture Village

The Moreno Recliner Sofa is the ultimate luxury sofa perfect for large families.

This design is a corner sofa and recliner hybrid. This design features fibre filled cushions for a plump cushion, while the power recliners feature built in USB ports, so there’s really no need to move.

Dimensions: H98cm x D97cm x H48cm

Material: Fabric

Moreno SD Ultra Soft Fabric Corner Recliner Sofa, £1395 (Was £1495), Furniture Village

Swoon

Swoon has us spoilt for choice when it comes to shopping for corner sofas, whether you are looking for two seaters or four seater sofas, and everything in between.

The Munich Corner Sofa can seat more than five people comfortably, has removable cushion covers to make for easy washing, and has tall feet to elevate this style off the ground.

Dimensions: H81cm x W250cm x D92cm

Material: Velvet

Munich Corner Sofa, £2,799, Swoon

Swyft Home

Swyft Home is another hugely popular sofa brand to shop, and the 3-Seater Left Corner Sofa has piqued our interest.

This design in particular is a timeless classic as it is inspired by mid-century designs. It features bolster cushions, as well as feather filled back cushions, which provides the necessary support and comfort, but without being too stiff.

Dimensions: W205cm x H82cm x D85cm

Material: Velvet

3 Seater Left Corner Sofa, £2090, Swyft Home

Wayfair

Enjoy a welcoming and contemporary living space with one of Wayfair's corner sofa chaise. This one has a traditional design with a high, cushioned back and round arms. The seats have web suspension for additional support and comfort, and the upholstery is polyester fabric. This sofa can be reversed to suit your space, and it is available in several eye-catching colours to suit your sense of style.

Dimensions: H90cm x W203cm x D140cm

Material: 100% Polyester

Pink Celis 2 corner sofa, £509.99, Wayfair

Anthropologie

Anthropologie has a stunning array of home furniture and accessories, from modular sets to snugs and corner sofas.

While some may be looking to create a small corner sofa, others may be looking for larger L-shaped designs, or matching ottomans, which can be continually expanded, or rearranged to suit your space and style needs.

Dimensions: H71cm x W318cm x D205cm

Material: Recycled Wool

Edlyn Left Corner Chaise Sofa, £3798, Anthropologie

