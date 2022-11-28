Julia Roberts shares heartwarming photo of twins Hazel and Finn in honor of milestone birthday Congratulations are in order!

It is quite the important day in Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder's life, and their family has a major cause for celebration.

The couple's oldest twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, celebrated a huge milestone, officially turning eighteen years old on 28 November.

The actress and her cinematographer husband, who married in 2002, have three children together, the twins, as well as the twins' little brother, Henry Daniel, who is fifteen-years-old.

Julia took to Instagram to honor her first borns on their big day as they officially become young adults, sharing an adorable throwback photo of the three together when Hazel and Phinnaeus, who goes by Finn, were still in diapers.

The snapshot appears to be from a magazine photoshoot the star did, and sees her in a fitted, bustier like top holding up one of the twins, as the other, who has adorable red hair already growing, looks up at their mom and sibling.

She captioned the post simply with "18" among star emojis, adding a "Love you," to her children, and though she limits most comments on her page, birthday wishes still rolled in from some of her celebrity friends.

The throwback is just too cute

"It can't be!!!!!!! Happy Birthday!!!!" Rita Wilson wrote, and Julia's stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, who also has Jessica Chastain, Cate Blanchett, Gal Gadot, Viola Davis, Amanda Seyfried and more in her client list, wrote: "Happy birthday kiddos!!!" alongside a string of red heart emojis.

Others also commented: "Finn and Hazel, the most perfect duo," as a fourth commenter added: "Unreal!! Happy birthday!! Xx."

For their 17th birthday, she wrote: "17 of the sweetest years of life"

Little is known of Julia and Danny's three children, as the couple have always opted to keep them away from the public eye.

Their most recent sighting, though in spirit, was via a dress their mom wore on the red carpet while premiering Ticket to Paradise with George Clooney, which featured her children and her husband's initials as well as special dates for the family throughout its length.

