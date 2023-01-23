Ultra-rare look inside Robin Roberts' NY apartment 90 miles from $410k home The Good Morning America star and partner Amber Laign also have a home in Connecticut

Good Morning America star Robin Roberts has dreamy weekends in Connecticut with her partner Amber Laign, where they have a stunning home, but during the week she resides in New York for her filming commitments.

The presenter rarely takes photos inside her penthouse, but the one snap she has shared, via her pet dog Lukas' Instagram page, is utterly jaw-dropping.

The beautiful apartment in the Upper West Side of the city has the most amazing views, don't you agree?

VIDEO: Robin Roberts bids farewell to GMA

The apartment looks incredibly stylish and modern with floor-to-ceiling windows looking out onto the city's iconic skyline.

Robin had previously joked about her living situation in the city during an episode on GMA, where they were discussing the weather conditions in New York.

The TV star previously told her co-hosts, including weatherman Sam Champion: "I spent several days – a few days – in Connecticut, got back to New York, walked into my apartment last night, and a blast of cold air – wind had blown up one of the windows in the living rom."

Inside Robin Roberts' incredible New York apartment

Robin then added: "There were strong winds, but you know, the perils of living in a penthouse." The star was of course joking, but that didn't stop her co-stars from reacting.

Michael Strahan was heard shouting: "Oh! Oh! Oh!" off screen, as Robin added: "I'm totally kidding, totally joking."

Robin with her partner Amber Laign

Michael then went on to pose in a comical fashion to mock what his co-star had said. "Well, we'll just move right along," Sam said through laughter, before adding that Robin's place was indeed a "lovely home."

While the author is based in New York during the week, her partner Amber spends the majority of her time at their home in Connecticut.

Robin lives near the GMA studios during the weekdays

The couple are used to living apart for most of the week but during the pandemic last year they got to experience being in the same house together seven days a week, for several months. This has made the couple stronger than ever, and they recently got engaged!

