Robin Roberts' partner Amber showcases her dance moves inside their impressive NY penthouse The Good Morning America star has properties across the United States

Robin Roberts lives in a gorgeous penthouse in the Upper East Side of New York during the weekdays so that she is in close proximity to the Good Morning America studios.

And this week, the star's partner Amber Laign shared a rare glimpse inside the impressive property in a new video posted on Instagram.

Amber runs a successful business called Plant Juice Oils and shared a fun clip of her dancing while packing up some of the products in the foyer.

VIDEO: Robin Roberts and partner Amber Laign celebrate in their impressive garden in Connecticut

Dressed in a Santa hat, Amber looked like she was having the time of the life as she took part in the video.

Several glimpses from inside the property could be seen in the background too, including some festive foliage and a sweet photograph of Amber and Robin hanging up on the wall.

While Robin lives in Manhattan during the weekdays, Amber tends to spend the majority of her time at their other property in Connecticut.

The journalist joins her partner at their country house at the weekends, where they enjoy a slower pace of life with their beloved rescue dog Lukas.

Robin and Amber have never fully lived together, something that the star has put down to one of the many contributing factors behind their solid relationship.

The pair celebrated 16 years together in the summer, and it was only in 2020 that they experienced living together full time temporarily during the pandemic.

Robin moved to her country house for several months where she remotely hosted GMA from her basement during the height of the pandemic.

She told People magazine that the key to their new way of life during those months was patience. "We spent more time together this year than in the previous 15 years combined," she told the publication back in April. "We've never been stronger!"

She continued: "I remember when I packed up part of my dressing room here [in New York] and headed home to Connecticut a year ago. I'm glad I packed a lot of patience."

