Phillip Schofield's £2m bachelor pad couldn't be more different from his marital home

Dancing on Ice star Phillip Schofield owns several lavish properties, including a £2 million bachelor pad in Chiswick. The TV star moved into the West London property after separated from his wife Stephanie after openly coming out as gay in 2020 - and it's completely different from his former family home with ultra-chic modern décor.

Phillip may be living alone, but his property certainly isn't small. His home reportedly has an open-plan kitchen and three reception rooms, six bedrooms, a converted basement and a garden.

The Dancing on Ice presenter now lives in a bachelor pad in Chiswick

Phillip previously admitted to fellow This Morning host Rochelle Humes that he gets his interior inspiration by peering into other people's houses. He revealed: "I probably shouldn’t say this anyway, but this time of the year, when the nights are really dark, when everyone has got their curtains open and you can look into everyone's houses, you walk up the street and go, 'That's nice wallpaper… Ooh, I like those curtains'."

Scroll on to see inside his arty bachelor pad....

Phillip Schofield's living room

Back in December, Phillip took to Instagram Stories to talk about his book, Life's What You Make It, from his living room. He sat on the floor in front of a chic white fireplace, where he had positioned candles and Christmas cards. He also has a rustic statement clock with Roman numerals mounted on the wall. Take a look at his living room in the clip below...

A different photo revealed that Phillip's living room is furnished with a grey sofa, and a grey animal print cushion.

Phillip Schofield's kitchen

Phillip's kitchen is designed with white walls, and matching white cupboards with grey worktops. He has a large black and white painting mounted in a silver frame upon one wall, and a glass vase of green flowers is on display at one side.

In another video, Phillip revealed that he has a chalkboard titled 'Kitchen Notes' on another wall, where he had written 'Drink more gin!'

Phillip Schofield's conservatory

Phillip previously filmed the rain lashing down upon the glass roof of his conservatory and at that very moment, a lightning bolt struck through the sky.

While showing off a bottle of gifted gin, the presenter revealed that he has arranged plants in slate grey pots on his light and airy windowsill.

Phillip Schofield's garden

Phillip has his own fire pit in the garden where he can keep warm as he entertains guests outside. The specific design is the 'Leaf Fire Bowl' from Wahlström Fire Pits, which is listed on the brand's website at £1,020. It was placed on the natural stone patio tiles, while Phillip has wooden panelled fences with climber plants and narrow flower beds with shrubbery lining the edges.

Phillip's former home was located in Oxfordshire, and alongside his wife, he shared it with their two daughters Molly and Ruby. His new house is believed to be worth £ 2 million.

