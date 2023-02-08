Princess Eugenie's incredible homes: from NY condo to sweet Ivy Cottage with son August Prince Andrew's daughter has lived in an array of properties

Princess Eugenie is currently expecting her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank, and the couple, along with their young son August, are believed to be living at Ivy Cottage in London. Reports suggest they could be upping sticks and moving to America soon, but where else has Prince Andrew's daughter lived?

From her New York apartment through to her palace residence, tour all of the places the 32-year-old has lived over the years…

Princess Eugenie's childhood home

The Princess grew up at Royal Lodge

Eugenie grew up with her sister Beatrice at Royal Lodge in Windsor – a grand home with a vast amount of space. Recent photos inside the grounds reveal that the royal still has a personalised wooden swing hanging from one of the large trees in the garden - check it out...

Princess Eugenie's New York apartment

The royal lived in the Meatpacking district

In 2013, Eugenie moved to New York for work – an exciting time in her career that saw her rent in the Meatpacking District while she worked for online auction house Paddle8.

Princess Eugenie's stay at St James's Palace

For many years, Eugenie lived in an actual palace

After returning from New York, sisters Beatrice and Eugenie shared accommodation inside of St James's Palace until 2017. It provided a bit of independence away from their family home of Royal Lodge, but it wasn't too far away. It is believed their father Prince Andrew footed the bill for the rent as they weren't given grace-and-favour homes due to not being working members of the royal family.

Princess Eugenie's stay at Frogmore Cottage

The royal lived inside Harry and Meghan's home for a while

For a couple of years, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allowed Eugenie, Jack and August to stay in their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor. During their stay, fans got to see glimpses inside the residence including the chic furnishings and modern kitchen.

Princess Eugenie's Portugal home

The mother-of-one has even lived in Portugal

In 2022 it was reported by The Telegraph that the family were to split their time between London and Portugal, due to Jack's new venture with property tycoon Mike Meldman, who is managing a 300-home development in Europe.

It is believed the family lived at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club for Jack to be able to be on-site for the project. The promo material around the exclusive club details its amazing scenery and laid-back lifestyle.

Princess Eugenie's stay at Ivy Cottage

Ivy Cottage is where the royal currently resides

The royal first lived at Ivy Cottage when she wed Jack Brooksbank, and now she's back living there once again, this time with a little one in tow. The property is small in size and so it seems likely that they will vacate the cottage when their new arrival is here.

Is Princess Eugenie set to move to the US?

A fresh report by the Daily Mail suggests that the Sussexes have been encouraging Princess Eugenie to make the trip across the pond just like them. It has been detailed that West Hollywood is more likely to be the chosen area for Eugenie and Co. and this would be around a 90-minute drive for them to visit Prince Harry, Meghan and children Archie and Lilibet. Watch this space!

