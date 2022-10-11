Princess Eugenie moves home with Jack Brooksbank and baby August – and nobody noticed The royal has relocated

Princess Eugenie, 32, has secretly moved house with her husband Jack Brooksbank, 36, and their baby son August.

MORE: Princess Kate can't stop smiling as she coos over cute baby

Prince Andrew's daughter has moved out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK home of Frogmore Cottage and is now back at her marital home of Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, and not at Nottingham Cottage as reports initially suggested.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie films inside royal home, Ivy Cottage

All was revealed on Tuesday when the royal shared a video from inside her home for not-for-profit organisation, The Anti Slavery Collective.

Eugenie was recorded sitting inside one of the chic rooms, wearing a casual hoodie and chatting to the camera confidently.

MORE: Princess Eugenie's heartwarming memento to remember the Queen in Portugal

RELATED: Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie branded 'Baby Picasso' - watch

The space appears to be a muted green hue with white framed artworks on the walls, and the royal has elevated the space with bright orange cushions which are so on trend.

Prince Harry has shown us inside the property before

This is a bit of a switch up from when we last saw the room when Prince Harry was visited by Ed Sheeran for a special video in honour of World Mental Health Week., and they both sat down together in the same space. Then, the cushions were different, with one with an orange pattern on, a duck egg blue one and one with a distinct yellow edge.

Eugenie latest video was accompanied by the caption: "Join us as we countdown to #AntiSlaveryDay2022. Over the following week we will introduce you to a different person each day who is working in the field of Modern slavery.

The royal is now living at Ivy Cottage

"We've asked them to share with you who they are, why raising awareness of modern slavery matters and how you can get involved. Keep your eyes peeled on our stories to learn more about them and we hope you feel as inspired by them as we do."

MORE: The sad story behind Princess Eugenie's surprising 1,200 mile move

Eugenie and her family are also believed to be splitting their time between London and Portugal now thanks to Jack's new role based at the CostaTerra Golf & Ocean Club, where Jack is working with property tycoon Mike Meldman to help manage a 300-home development.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.