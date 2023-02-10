Charles Spencer sparks fan reaction with ethereal glimpse around Princess Diana's childhood home

As custodian of Althorp House, Charles Spencer regularly shares glimpses inside the dozens of rooms it contains as well as the acres of grounds that surround the historic property.

On Friday, the Earl enchanted his followers as he shared a small clip that panned around the extensive grounds that were covered in the morning mist. The grounds looked exquisite in the morning sunshine as birds began chirping their early morning songs and sheep were grazing in the surrounding fields.

He shared in his caption: "The Park at Althorp coming alive on a February morning. Timeless landscape, with a birdsong soundtrack."

Fans were impressed with the scenic clip, with one commenting: "How wonderful to just step outside your front door and find yourself in such a beautiful estate! Unimaginable to most of us, you're so fortunate to be this generation's treasure holder. What a wonderful place."

A second wrote: "Wonderful country side so peaceful, what we all need in this busy world would we live in," and a third mused: "With this ownership must come great responsibility, but the rewards like this are priceless peace. I hope you enjoy it every day of your life. A slice of heaven. You are blessed."

Many others said how "beautiful" they found the property while others called Charles "lucky" to be able to call the property home.

Charles shared the beautiful views from around his home

Charles grew up at Althorp alongside three older sisters, but due to laws around how hereditary peerages are inherited, he became the 9th Earl Spencer following the death of his father and gained ownership of the property.

The grounds of the estate are also the final resting place of Princess Diana, and when Charles shared a misty image of the lake where she is buried, Diana fans couldn't contain themselves.

Many added heartbroken emojis and some left emotional tributes to the late Princess. One follower branded the photo "hauntingly beautiful".

