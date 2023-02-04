Althorp House is currently owned by Charles Spencer, and the Earl entertains fans with glimpses inside, and during the week he gave fans a look inside a bedroom named after the Prince of Wales.

The room is not used by the current Prince of Wales, Prince William, but rather a former one, that of King Edward VII. The room was just as extravagant as one would think for a royal, featuring a four-poster bed, a large fireplace and armchair alongside a footstool. For lighting, sunlight was able to flood in through a window, but a giant chandelier could e used for the darker moments of the day.

Also featured in the room was a chest of drawers with an ornate clock on top, a writing desk and table on opposite ends of the room surrounded by chairs and several portraits.

Sharing details about the room, Charles explained: "One of the most dramatic and memorable rooms at Althorp is the Prince of Wales bedroom, named in honour of Edward, Prince of Wales (Queen Victoria's eldest son and heir) following his visit to the estate in 1863.

"We're embarking on a major renovation that will peel back some of the more modern elements of the room, returning it to the way it looked over a century ago."

Fans were blown away by the glimpse inside the room, as one commented: "Awesome that there is a Spencer Prince of Wales," and a second shared: "Great to see such a regal room."

A room fit for a Prince!

A third joked: "Well, if you're getting rid of the carpet I think it would do my entire house. The colour's lovely," while a fourth posted: "Sometimes renovations reveal interesting discoveries. What a beautiful room - almost assures a good night's rest."

And a fifth wondered about the current Prince of Wales, as they wrote: "Yes, it would be appropriate to get it back to the original version for when the current Prince and Princess of Wales visit… I would guess a visit from your nephew and his lovely wife will occur at some stage."

Charles grew up in Althorp alongside his sister, Princess Diana, and he has shared numerous glimpses inside the historic property.

Last month, he delighted his followers with a look inside a reading room that was filled with stacks of neatly organised books that reached all the way up to the ceiling.

