Charles Spencer reveals 'creature' lurking in Princess Diana's childhood home

For most people, finding a 'creature' lurking in your basement would warrant an anxiety-induced meltdown. This was not the case for Charles Spencer however, who parked all horror movie cliches as he photographed his wife Karen Spencer rummaging through the wine cellar at Althorp House – the childhood home of his late sister Princess Diana.

Diana's brother joined his wife in the basement as the couple mapped the nooks and crannies of the impressive house in a bid to discover more about the estate. In the image shared via social media by the 58-year-old, his wife, 50, could be seen gazing at wine bottles and framed by exposed brick walls, dimly lit ceiling lights and empty shelves. Have a peak inside the stunning abode below...

Showcasing his sense of humour for all to see, Charles posted the image alongside the caption: "In this week's episode of Spencer1508, my wife @karenspencer goes exploring through Althorp's cellar, in her ongoing quest to better understand our 500 year old home. There are plenty of secrets down there - along with a creature lurking in one of the dark and damp corners."

Karen Spencer was photographed by her husband Charles Spencer in the basement

His followers adored the wholesome moment between the couple. "How wonderful that your wife is passionate about the history of Althorp," one fan wrote online, while another said: "So many many interesting areas of your home… and one creature!!! A third added: !I hope you didn't tell her about the creature until AFTER she left!" and a fourth noted: "Eek, what could it be?"

The Earl lives in Althorp House, Princess Diana's childhood home

The Spencer duo are no strangers to a stunning update from their vast home Althorp House, but on Valentine's Day, Karen sweetly shared a fascinating photo from their first-ever date.

Karen, 50, looked lovely as ever in the photo, wearing a black one-shouldered gown alongside Charles, as they were captured looking into each other's eyes in a candid moment at her friend's birthday party.

Charles Spencer is the brother of the late Princess Diana

Captioning the photo, she penned: "This is the very first picture of Charles and I together. It was taken about a month after we met when I took him as my date to a friend's birthday party. We always have been and continue to be terrible at taking pictures! So fun to have, even if this one's a little blurry

