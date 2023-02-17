Amy Robach moving on after T.J. Holmes affair - see gorgeous new penthouse Amy Robach was dismissed from her role at GMA3 – but it's not all doom and gloom!

Following her romance with co-star T.J. Holmes, GMA3 presenter Amy Robach understandably left the family home she shared with her estranged husband, Andrew Shue.

New reports say that Amy, who was dismissed from her role at GMA3 following the scandal, has moved into a new home in Manhattan while she plots her next career move.

WATCH: Amy Robach's career highs before GMA dismissal

The U.S. Sun reported that Amy has moved into a two-bedroom, two-bathroom co-op unit in lower Manhattan after selling the $5.2 million West Village marital home she shared with her family in November 2022.

The new pad is reportedly worth $2.3 million, and with the views it offers, we can see why. The apartment has a private terrace and windows with panoramic New York City views, including the silhouette of the iconic Empire State building.

Amy Robach moved out of her marital home

Where did Amy Robach live before her affair?

Amy and Andrew's West Village home was equally palatial, with Amy pouring her heart and soul into making it the home of her dreams, with several renovations.

She previously admitted that her industrial kitchen was her absolute favorite room after renovating it in 2020.

"I wanted it to be industrial chic," she said during a video tour with Mara Schiavocampo. She showed off the quartz countertops, made to look like concrete, the exposed brick wall which they built themselves, and the white herringbone tiles.

Amy Robach's relationship with T.J. Holmes meant she needed to find a new abode

Amy's kitchen in her new home is impressive too, complete with granite countertops and all stainless appliances including a dishwasher and a wine fridge.

Her new bathroom is like something from a five-star hotel, with a stand-alone tub and a separate shower with rain heads for a spa-like experience.

