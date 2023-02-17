Watch Princess Anne setting the record straight on her living situation The Princess Royal was quizzed and she had the perfect response

The late Queen Elizabeth II's daughter Princess Anne resides at Gatcombe Park with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence and in a retro clip the Princess Royal had to correct a member of the public when quizzed about her living situation…

The archived ITN clip is doing the rounds on social media and when it was shared by @yourroyalhistorian on Instagram, many followers added comments praising Anne's comeback.

The Princess Royal corrects member of the public

"That was a good question and I liked that she didn’t use that particular lack of knowledge as an excuse to diminish the person who asked," penned one. "I love that woman. So witty and well spoken," added another.

Anne rarely gives the public a look inside her Grade II-listed five-bedroom home, but when she has, it has been shown to be rather humble. Watch the Princess' virtual appearance from her cosy home...

WATCH: Princess Anne makes rare apparence from home

Loading the player...

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Princess Anne and her husband were photographed in the living room. It showed a cosy set-up complete with floral sofa and armchair and a selection of wooden furniture. A far cry from Buckingham Palace, the space was modest and cosy and not gilded or glitzy.

Charles' sister has a humble home

Catching a glimpse, royal fans adored the normality of the interiors, with one writing "Love it, feels like home," on the royal family's Instagram. "I love that their house looks like anyone’s house," added another, with a third commenting: "I love the lived-in cosy look."

One rather swanky feature that Gatcombe Park does boast though is its very own party barn, and its existence was revealed by Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike during an interview.

The countryside estate is also the home to Zara and Mike Tindall

The Vogue piece reads: "At the centre of the farm is a converted barn known to all as 'the party barn' with a bar and catering facilities, giant screen and lounges that combine to make it the perfect setting for a gathering of old friends."

LISTEN: Find out what the royal family get up to before balcony appearances at Buckingham Palace

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.