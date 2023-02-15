Loved-up Charles Spencer and wife Karen pictured in unseen first date photo The Earl of Spencer and Lady Karen married in 2011

Charles Spencer and his beautiful wife Karen are no strangers to a stunning update from their vast home Althorp House, but on Valentine's Day, the brunette beauty shared a fascinating photo from their first-ever date.

Karen, 50, looked absolutely stunning in the photo, wearing a black one-shouldered gown alongside her beau, Charles, 58, as they were captured looking into each other's eyes in a candid moment at her friend's birthday party.

WATCH: Charles Spencer reveals magnificent oak trees at Althorp House

Captioning the photo, she penned: "This is the very first picture of Charles and I together. It was taken about a month after we met when I took him as my date to a friend's birthday party. We always have been and continue to be terrible at taking pictures! So fun to have, even if this one's a little blurry!

Karen shared the sweet update on Instagram

"That’s 12 and a half years ago now. Time flies when you’re having fun! Happy Valentine’s Day everyone! #spencerfamily #earlydays #dating #romance #firstpic."

The romantic first sparked a slew of comments from friends and fans who couldn't get enough of the touching update.

One follower penned: "Authentic unposed and natural that’s a picture to cherish and a memory with it…" A second added: "I remember that party," to which Karen replied a string of love heart emojis. A third said: "All you need is love," alongside a red love heart emoji.

The pair celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary last year

The loved-up couple married in 2011 and presented Charles proposed to his beloved with the most sentimental ring.

Princess Diana's brother opted for a trilogy engagement ring, featuring three round diamonds on a silver band, which was actually a family heirloom. It was once given to Charles' great grandmother, Countess Margaret Spencer.

The pair wed in a intimate ceremony at Althorp House in June of the same year, four months after Charles popped the question. The pair celebrated their eleventh wedding anniversary last year.

In 2012, the happy couple welcomed their daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer.

