King Charles' adorable tribute to wife Queen Consort Camilla at private home The monarch opened the doors to his Highgrove residence

King Charles III opened the doors of his private home, Highgrove House, for lively Burns Night celebrations on Wednesday and an update from the festivities has revealed a very cute tribute that the monarch has to his wife Queen Consort Camilla.

The Highgrove Garden Instagram account shared a collection of photos from the celebrations, including a snap of dancers in tartan dresses and behind the performers a portrait of Camilla was seen proudly hanging on the wall.

The lovely headshot of Camilla has been displayed in a thick gold frame and sits at the top of the wall.

This is a very sweet nod to Charles' wife, to whom he has been married since 2005, after tying the knot in a lowkey ceremony in Windsor.

Highgrove celebrated Burns Night in style

Highgrove is Charles and Camilla's West Country retreat, and it's where they like to spend time when they do not have royal duty commitments.

His Majesty has owned the property since 1980, and he used to live here with the late Princess Diana and their two sons, Princes William and Harry. The immaculate gardens, which are a passion project of his, have been open periodically to the public since 1994.

The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom manor house looks like it's been taken straight from a postcard with climbing ivy making the exterior so beautiful.

The royal couple love their country retreat

The 18th century residence is surrounded by 900 acres of organic land, including a farm which the King installed when he first renovated the grand house.

The monarch is a real advocate for environmental causes and he's implemented many eco changes at all of his royal residences.

Speaking to Country Life in a previous interview, King Charles outlined the ethos behind his beliefs: "It has always seemed to me somewhat logical to embrace a farming system that works with nature and not against her."

