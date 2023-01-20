King Charles sanctions eco overhaul at Queen's former home Sandringham His Majesty is making new-age changes at his Norfolk home

Thursday was a day of big announcements for King Charles III as he revealed that he's going to be redirecting the Crown Estate's profits to help the government with the cost-of-living crisis and His Majesty has also laid out plans to overhaul his Norfolk home, Sandringham.

The monarch inherited the property from the late Queen Elizabeth II, his mother, and now eco-changes will be underway before the month is out.

A statement was released by the palace to explain the project where the lawn outside the home will be replaced with a biodiverse topiary garden.

The statement reads: "In recent years, with changing weather patterns the current expanse of lawn has been affected by warm weather and excessive rainfall.

Sandringham gardens will be transformed

"The newly developed garden will introduce new species that are more robust, hardy and better able to withstand the impact of emerging weather patterns."

It's no mean feat and will require an acre of land to be churned up to make way for the stunning new garden.

The work will commence on 23 January and should be completed in mid-May ready for the house's summer visitors to enjoy. In fact, the website reads that the project has been spearheaded with them in mind, in order to create "joy for visitors and increase biodiversity" at the same time.

Charles' changes will commence in a matter of days

The Sandringham Instagram account has excitedly shared a render image of what the impressive garden will look like, including flowers, shrubbery, gravelled paths and pretty borders.

Eagle eyed royal fans will notice that the garden plans are not dissimilar to the beauty that Charles has created at his countryside home, Highgrove House.

Charles' Highgrove garden is spectacular

Gardening is a passion of the monarch's and that much is clear from the gorgeous photos shared on the house's Instagram feed.

Highgrove also has a working farm onsite, and His Majesty tries to make it as organic as possible with a range of strict working practices.

