Prince Harry reveals unseen home corner - and his favourite photos with Meghan Markle

Royal watchers have been given small glimpses inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's gorgeous Montecito mansion over the years, as you can see in the video below, but over the weekend, Harry showed off a never-before-seen corner – and we're obsessed.

The Duke of Sussex made his first public appearance since taping Stephen Colbert's Late Show back in January, as he presented a special award at the NAACP ceremony.

The father-of-two appeared virtually, filming from inside his $14million home. And whilst in the past he and wife Meghan have mainly done zoom calls from their incredible office, which has views to their gorgeous garden, Harry chose a different spot this time round.

The new photo shows Harry sitting in front of a shelved wall filled with picture frames and other decorative objects.

Prince Harry showed off a new corner of his and Meghan's home as he reappered at the NAACP Awards

Whilst not all pictures are clearly visible, fans will recognise two stunning photos that feature on one of the couple's top shelves – two pictures that featured on TIME magazine's 100 Influential People in the World issue back in 2021.

The shoot was incredibly significant for Harry and Meghan as it was the first time they posed together for a magazine cover shoot.

The TIME photoshoot was very special for the couple

One of the framed photos shows Meghan in a white shirt with matching high-waisted trousers while Harry leans on her shoulder in an all-black outfit.

The other sees the Duke of Sussex and the Duchess looking composed but serious beside a window in complementary olive-coloured outfits.

Whilst it's only Prince Harry that appeared for the ceremony, HELLO! understands that the Duchess of Sussex also reached out to offer winner Nabiha Syed, CEO for The Markup, her congratulations.

Another photo that appears on the couple shelf

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Nahiba shared her delight at being recognised by NAACP and Archewell, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's foundation.

"I was beyond surprised and honored to receive this award – especially because I consider the inaugural recipient, Dr. Safiya Noble, a hero of mine.

"Being recognized by NAACP and Archewell is quite humbling, given both institutions' commitment to equality and justice.

"Especially after the pandemic, we cannot deny that technology is the architecture of our reality – that architecture connects us and informs us, but can also exacerbate long standing inequality and spread misinformation.

"Our job now is to challenge technology to serve us all, not only those who hold power and privilege. It's so humbling to stand alongside so many passionate digital rights advocates fighting for a more equitable world."

