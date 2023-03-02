Escape to the Chateau's Strawbridge family share update from French home - but all is not what it seems Dick and Angel Strawbridge delighted fans with their social media post

Dick and Angel Strawbridge's chateau is famed for many reasons, and one room that's a real hit with fans of the show Escape to the Chateau is the turret library room.

While the show is now over, the couple still give regular updates online. Hear the couple talking about their emotional final episode...

WATCH: The Strawbridges open up about their finale show

On Thursday, the stars shared an update from this extra special space where they revealed storytime with their two children Arthur and Dorothy – and the children were captured reading Adventures at the Chateau, the family's very own book!

This must have been a throwback set of photos as the family are currently away from their French home as they are on a tour of Australia and New Zealand.

The children's book can be personalised with a name on the front and takes the reader on a journey around a very familiar sounding property.

The children enjoy reading books

The images included in the post showed Arthur sitting in a red throne chair in the window of the room, while his sister crouched by his side so they could both read the book together.

After their tour date of 9 March, the Strawbridges will no doubt look forward to returning home for the next chapter of their lives. Although fans might be disappointed that they won't be back on screens for a new series of Escape to the Chateau but there is another show in the making.

The family have been on tour

The couple are set to front a new travel programme, Escape to the Chateau: Secret France. We're sure it will be a huge success!

Dick and Angel, who married and moved to France to renovate their Chateau in 2015, love sharing their DIY progress at the property on their Instagram account. Fans adore their flair for style and their dedication to major projects.

The winter garden is the latest addition to their home

Last year, Angel finally got her garden room that she had been hoping for for quite some time. The new addition to the property is a hit with fans and we adore it too.

