Watch Meghan Markle lark around with son Archie in endless backyard The Duchess was captured on camera inside her grand estate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are raising their children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana in a £11million Montecito mansion – and it's a dream place for them to spend their childhoods.

The royal couple's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, revealed glimpses of their wholesome home life including Harry cycling a bike with Archie and dotingly reading to his two children. Another sweet family moment saw mom-of-two Meghan larking around with her son Archie as they strolled through the grounds of their estate.

WATCH: Meghan Markle entertains her son Archie in sprawling garden

The Duchess was filmed while wearing a black outfit with brown casual boots while Archie wore a gilet, jogging bottoms and matching boots for their outdoor adventure.

The mother-son duo may have been on their way to feed the family's chickens, a job that we've seen Archie doing before when the doting mum shared a picture of son in a coop with the name "Archie's Chick Inn".

The royal couple have an amazing place to call home

It's clear from the clips used in the show that the couple love their home, and see it as their sanctuary for raising their children. In a recent interview, Meghan revealed they fell in love with the property instantly. "We did everything we could to get this house," Meghan told The Cut. "Because you walk in and go… Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free.

The Sussexes took out a mortgage to secure their dream home, after putting down a hefty deposit.

Sweet family moments have been caught on camera

Formerly known as the Chateau of Riven Rock, the estate features everything from a spa and tennis court to an outdoor pool and even a private playground for the little ones.

The neighbourhood is renowned for its secluded estates that offer the utmost privacy, so thus have attracted a whole host of celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres, who own homes there. Harry and Meghan's property is situated on a private road with a lengthy driveway and large security gates.

