King Charles to redecorate the Queen's former home Balmoral Castle - and you could help

His Majesty is seeking help with this royal residence in Scotland

King Charles III, 74, is approaching his landmark coronation but business as usual hasn't ceased with renovation works continuing at his Scottish home, Balmoral Castle. Here's how you could get involved!

The official Instagram account for the estate shared an advertisement for two job roles at the iconic residence, a joiner, and a decorator.

The post read: "Are you a qualified or time served Joiner or Decorator? Take the next step in your career with a unique opportunity to join the busy works department at Balmoral Estate!

We are currently searching for applicants with a good all-round knowledge of building, maintenance and other trades. The available positions are full time, working Monday to Friday and accommodation may be available, if required."

The vacancies are open until 19 May and prospective employees should apply with an application form and a CV.

The monarch's grand home recently reopened to visitors on 1 April, allowing members of the public to tour the grounds, gardens and exhibitions at their leisure.

Tickets cost £16.50 for adults and £8.50 for children and according to the website, tickets can be booked up until 16 August.

© The Princess of Wales The late Queen pictured with some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at Balmoral

The castle was well-known to be much loved by the late Queen Elizabeth II. She spent part of her honeymoon on the estate and had many happy summers with her family at the idyllic haven.

"The Queen called Balmoral her highland paradise and it was because it was somewhere where the Royals could be themselves, away from prying eyes, the public and the media. They would do all the country sports, fishing, shooting, walking, horse riding, pony trekking, picnics," said former Royal butler Grant Harrold.

Employees could also have accommodation provided

Balmoral was, in fact, where Her Majesty spent the final days of her long life, and when the official Instagram account shared a poignant photo one month after her death, fan comments included: "What a beautiful place for Her Majesty to spend her last days," and: "The castle will now always remind me of the death of the wonderful Queen."

