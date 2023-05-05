Christina Hall's mind-blowing garage inside mansion is a millionaire's playground

The Christina in the Country star's Orange County home came with a $12 million price tag

Christina Hall's Orange County home is nothing short of incredible, and her latest peek inside only proves it further.

The former Flip or Flop star took to Instagram stories on Thursday to share a video of her youngest son, Hudson, playing with his Pokemon cards.

While the three-year-old was adorable, his opulent surroundings - seen in the video below - nearly upstaged him.

Christina was filming inside her impressive garage, and while it appears she's converted the space into a cinema room, they were still surrounded by car lifts which housed some expensive- looking rides.

The mom-of-three appeared to have converted the space into a cinema room, but they were still surrounded by car lifts which housed some impressive- looking rides.

Fans love the glimpses she shares of her Newport Beach pad, which she and her husband, Joshua Hall, purchased for $12 million in 2022.

DISCOVER: Christina Haack wows in white bikini during dreamy beach vacation

READ: Christina Hall shares challenging situation involving her son

Christina's lush garden features manicured lawns and an infinity pool with an outdoor lounge area. From photos, you can see floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that lead into the property, with a second-floor balcony overlooking the tranquil space below.

© HGTV Christina's home is expansive

When she bought the home, the HGTV host confessed they had "made a wish list of every single thing we wanted in a home and then the next day this is off market".

The couple and her three children, Taylor, 12, Brayden, seven, and Hudson, left their home in Dana Point, California to move back to Newport Beach to settle into a "long-term family home".

MORE: Flip or Flop's Christina Hall shows off toned legs in Barbie pink mini dress

RELATED: Flip or Flop's Christina Hall and Ant Anstead's divorce - what really happened?

"We moved to Dana Point last summer after falling in love with the ocean view,” the Christina on the Coast star wrote on Instagram alongside a family photo.

© Instagram Christina's son, Hudson, has plenty of space to play

"We still LOVE the view, but among other things, we don’t love the 90-minute round trip drive to and from the kids’ school. Back to Newport we go. Near school and friends and work."

The family also has a beautiful Tennessee farmhouse, which she purchased in late 2021. The home is situated in Franklin, not far from Nashville. It sits on 23 acres of woodland and she opened up about buying it in an interview with People.

© Christina Hall on Instagram Christina and Josh on their farm in Tennessee

"I fell in love with Tennessee when I took the kids out there in October to visit my friend and nutritionist Cara Clark who had recently moved out there," she revealed to the publication shortly after her split from her second husband, Ant Anstead - who she shares her youngest son with.

She continued: "Tennessee is gorgeous and the people out there are so nice. Being out there on all that land reminded me of my favorite childhood memories, which were staying summers on my grandparents’ farm. I felt so carefree and loved taking out their quads and hanging with my cousins on all the land."

Christina shares her two oldest children with her first ex-husband, her Flip or Flop co-host, Tarek El Moussa.

She's been in a relationship with Joshua since 2021 and they got married in June 2022.

See more photo of Christina's homes below.

© Instagram The "Flip or Flop" star is a mom-of-three

© Instagram Her living room is stunning

© Instagram Christina's son Hudson was excited to play with a new toy

© Instagram Christina's outside living space is impressive

© Instagram Christina lives with her husband, Josh Hall, and children in Newport Beach

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.