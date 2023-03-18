Christina Hall shares challenging situation involving her son The Christina in the Country star is a mom to three children

When Christina Hall isn't flipping houses, she's a doting mom to sons, Hudson, three, and Brayden, seven, and her daughter, Taylor, 12.

And on Friday, she gave fans a glimpse into the reality of being a parent when she shared a challenging situation involving her middle child.

Christina revealed her son was sick which resulted in her taking time out of her busy schedule to care for him.

Luckily, Christina knew the best way to speed up Brayden's recovery - a marathon Mario Kart session.

Alongside a photo of their feet stretched out on the sofa and the video game playing on the TV, she wrote: "Stuck home with sick Bray = Mario allllll day."

The photo comes just days after the family had reason to celebrate. Christina's dad turned 70 and they enjoyed a get together which she shared a photo of on social media.

Christina shared her remedy for a sick child

The HGTV star, her husband Joshua, her children and parents posed under a giant 70 balloon and an impressive chandelier too.

Fans rushed to wish him a happy birthday with many commenting on the resemblance between her father and Hudson - who she shares with her second ex-husband, Ant Anstead.

Christina is currently embarking on an exciting new chapter in her life after her long-running show with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, came to an end in September 2022.

Christina shares her two oldest children with Tarek El Moussa and her youngest son with Ant Anstead

She now stars in Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country, while Tarek heads The Flipping El Moussas.

It's been a busy year for Christina who wed her third husband, Joshua, last year.

They confirmed their relationship during a trip to Mexico in July 2021, with Christina opening up about Josh in a lengthy caption on social media.

Christina and her family recently celebrated her dad's birthday

Next to a snap of Christina sitting on her partner's lap on the beach, she wrote: "When we met this past spring, the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit.

"We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it."

