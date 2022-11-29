Christina Hall causes a stir with photo of son she shares with Ant Anstead The ex-couple are embroiled in a custody battle

Christina Hall sparked a mix reaction from fans after sharing a sweet family photo featuring all three of her children, including her youngest son, Hudson, three.

The Flip or Flop star said she "loved her family" in the post she added to Instagram in which she was joined by her offspring and her current husband, Josh Hall.

They were enjoying the autumnal colors and looked happy to be basking in family joy. However, while her two oldest children, Taylor and Brayden, could be seen beaming, her youngest had his face covered by an emoji.

The move was likely down to the fact she's embroiled in a bitter custody battle with her ex, Ant Anstead, who

has accused her of "exploiting" their son by using him in social media ads.

Christina's caption read: "What better back drop for family photos than a beautiful fall colored field?! This photoshoot was one of my favorites. I Love my family."

Fans immediately began commenting and wondered why she was not allowed to show her son's face but her ex was.

Christina's fans asked questions about her youngest son

"He posts his pics all the time, WTH?" wrote one while another said: "I don't understand. Why can't you show his face but Ant can?"

However, there were others who remarked that the British presenter's issue wasn't with Christina adding Hudson to Instagram, it was his belief that she was doing so to make money.

Christina them took to Instagram stories to address the situation once more and wrote a lengthy message.

Ant and Christina share one child together

"This will be the last time I talk about this," she wrote. "Since there is so much confusion and false info about Hudson’s photos.

"People on here telling me, "She was never told she couldn’t post" … Umm correct … I never said that! I was NOT told I could no longer post Hudson … I was NOT told anything by a judge because I was never in front of a judge. I CHOSE and choose not to post Hudson because I was exhausted with Instagram being used as a tool against me."

