Meghan Markle's astonished reaction to Prince William and Princess Kate's way of living

The Duchess of Sussex couldn't believe her eyes inside of Prince William and Princess Kate's home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have an incredibly impressive family mansion in Montecito that they fell in love with as soon as they set their eyes on it. While their residence is palatial in size and full of lavish features, the Duchess of Sussex's first reaction to palace life may surprise you.

In Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, he recounts a visit he and his wife made to William and Kate's London residence, and Meghan couldn't believe her eyes.

Harry penned: "Willy and Kate invited us over for tea. To clear the air. June 2018. We walked over one late afternoon. I saw Meg’s eyes widen as we entered their front door, walked past their front sitting room, down their hallway, into their study. 'Wow,' Meg said several times. The wallpaper, the crown molding, the walnut bookshelves lined with color-coordinated volumes, the priceless art. Gorgeous. Like a museum.

The Waleses have a home inside the palace

"And we both told them so. We complimented them lavishly on their renovation, though we also thought sheepishly of our IKEA lamps, our discount sofa recently bought on sale, with Meg’s credit card, from sofa.com."

While the word apartment may make the property sound small, it is in fact rather spacious with enough space for live-in staff, who they used to employ when residing there fulltime.

The Waleses have admitted that they too are fans of IKEA though, as in the past the Princess told Marcus Engman, IKEA's head of design, that both Prince George and Princess Charlotte had IKEA furniture in their rooms.

What are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interiors like?

Harry and Meghan appear to have come a long way from their modest interiors and now they have filled their beautiful property with stunning pieces.

Significant pieces of art around their home include a black-and-white print in their home office which features an illustration of a bear hugging a sign that reads 'California' and has the words 'I Love You California' printed underneath. Plus, a trio of nest artworks hanging on the wall, which could symbolise their abode being the perfect 'nest' for their family.

Their lounge has a lavish feature, a grand piano, but this mega-expensive piece was in fact a gift from friend Tyler Perry.

There are many interiors tricks that Meghan uses inside her family residence which she used to use in her former properties, before she even set eyes on her prince. The Duchess loves using books on display as well as candles for a cosy feel.

Meghan used to split her time between her mother and father's apartments after they divorced, and other homes the royal has lived in include a Toronto residence when she was filming hit-show Suits, and a beautiful Los Angeles home with her ex-husband Trevor Engelson.

