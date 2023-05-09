Why King Charles' flawless balcony appearance wasn't as it seemed

Discover what went on before the royal coronation balcony appearance

King Charles III was crowned on Saturday 6 May in a landmark coronation surrounded by his closest family members, as well as VIPs from around the world.

His Majesty appeared alongside his wife Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family on Buckingham Palace's balcony as he waved to the crowds and watched the spectacular flypast.

WATCH: See the moment King Charles and Queen Camilla watch the flypast

Despite the historic moment going without a hitch, it turns out it was a little more chaotic behind the scenes as the Daily Mail has revealed the palace had to put down temporary flooring amid their major renovation works, for the royal to even make their way to the balcony.

© Getty Images The palace is currently under renovation

It was Charles' mother the late Queen Elizabeth II who sanctioned an ambitious refurbishment at the regal residence which commenced in 2017. The mammoth £369million project will not be complete for another few years, and this could be the reason that the monarch hasn't chosen to move in yet.

For now, Charles and Camilla are residing at Clarence House, a much more modest property than the main palace.

What is King Charles and Queen Camilla's home Clarence House like?

© Getty Images The exterior of Charles and Camilla's home Clarence House

The royal couple have lived at Clarence House for 20 years now, after taking it over when the Queen Mother passed away in 2002.

Prior to moving in Charles did action renovation works on the home, but he also was sure to keep many of the rooms the same as when his grandmother lived there – as a fond memory of her.

The property is filled with antique furniture, ornate details and many beautiful pieces of art.

Best photos inside of King Charles' home Clarence House

© Getty Images King Charles on the stairs at Clarence House

Charles occasionally hosts guests at his private home

© Clarence House Charles and Camilla have an office at home

© Clarence House Their interiors are stunning

While the house used to be open for visitors to tour at certain times of year, since the pandemic Charles and Camilla have kept their home private.

However, when Charles hosts officials at his home, this does give fans a chance to see glimpses inside.

Charles grows his own organic fruit and vegetables in the garden at Clarence House, but it is his country residence Highgrove House that has the really impressive outdoor space.

King Charles' country home Highgrove House has stunning gardens

When the royal's team share pictures of the garden on social media, the praise comes flooding in. "Heaven on Earth," penned one and another wrote: "I really must add a visit to Highgrove to my bucket list. Charles is the master of design, the garden is beautiful."

Within the grounds, there's also a special tribute to his beloved dog who passed away in 2002. Tigga, his Jack Russell, was welcomed into the family as a puppy and the dog became a much-loved member of the royal household.

Tigga is buried within the grounds and there is a striking willow weaved sculpture of a dog which was designed by @emmastothard and it is there for visitors to admire when they tour the royal residence.

