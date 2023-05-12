Earl Charles Spencer shares serene video of Princess Diana's childhood home in spring

The late Princess of Wales' brother has shared a peaceful video of the Oval Lake at Althrop

Earl Charles Spencer regularly delights his Instagram followers with glorious videos from inside Princess Diana's childhood home, Althorp House, and his latest clip is breathtaking.

The late Princess of Wales' brother revealed what the Oval Lake, Princess Diana's final resting place, looked like in rhododendron season in a serene video posted on Friday. The picturesque grounds of the Northamptonshire estate are in full bloom, with pretty pink blossoms and a chorus of birdsong giving it a storybook feel, as you can see in the video below.

WATCH: Earl Charles Spencer shares serene springtime video

Earl Spencer captioned the post: "Rhododendron season at @althorphouse - with a chorus of spring bird life."

The picture perfect moment was met with cries of "beautiful" while others branded it "serenity". One fan enthused: "Secret places on the Great Althorp Estate!"

© Getty The Spencer family home is so regal

Dozens of other royal fans were left reflecting about the late Diana, with one penning, "Good Morning Diana," and another, "Hello, my Queen of Heart. I wish you were here among us. We miss you so much…"

DISCOVER: Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer reveals stunning detail about family home

Earlier this week, Earl Spencer's wife Karen gave fans yet another look at the lake.

© Getty Aerial view of Althorp in Northamptonshire

The video clip, shared to her own Instagram Stories, saw the camera pan across the lake and birds could be heard – likely to be the on-site geese.

The public cannot access Diana's private grave, but of course the family can, and in Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, he detailed the day he took his wife Meghan Markle to visit his mother's resting place.

"I was finally bringing the girl of my dreams home so she would meet my mother," the memoir reads.

© David Jones - PA Images Earl Charles Spencer often shares glimpses inside Althorp House

When Althorp opens to the public during the summer months, the public can pay their respects at an on-site temple. People leave flowers, cards and special tributes to the late Princess.

Charles recently revealed that the temple at the middle of the lake, although dedicated to his late sister, was not actually constructed for her.

The earl, who is the uncle of Prince William and Prince Harry, succeeded as 9th Earl Spencer upon the death of his father John, 8th Earl Spencer, in March 1992.

© Getty Earl Spencer is the custodian of Althrop Estate, which has been in the Spencer family for generations

He is a historian, journalist and broadcaster, and manages the Spencers' ancestral seat in Northamptonshire.

The stately home was even where she first met the Prince of Wales, when Charles was introduced by Diana's sister, Sarah Spencer.

LISTEN: Prince Albert of Monaco reveals why he wasn't allow to give King Charles a gift on his coronation

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.