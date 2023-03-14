Earl Charles Spencer's wife shares serene video of Princess Diana's final resting place

The late Princess Diana is buried on an island in the Oval Lake at her childhood home Althorp House. Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer still resides at the family home, and on Monday, his wife Karen shared a fresh look at the serene lake.

The video clip shared to her own Instagram Stories, saw the camera pan across the lake and birds could be heard – likely to be the geese on site.

It's not just Karen who likes to spend time by the poignant place, but in January her husband Charles went there one afternoon.

During his visit, the Earl shared a photo from the edge of the lake in the last bit of sunshine of the day. The skies were blue and the trees were bare as Charles took the quick snap. The grass looks beautifully manicured and he added the caption: "By the Oval – Althorp's lake," to inform his followers.

Diana is buired on an island in the lake

The Earl likes to keep fans up to date with the goings on at Althorp, sharing photographs past and present.

The public cannot access Diana's private grave, but of course the family can, and in Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, he detailed the day he took his wife Meghan Markle to visit his mother's resting place.

"I was finally bringing the girl of my dreams home so she would meet my mother," the memoir reads.

Althorp is open to visitors in the summer

Noting that he mentally asked his mother for guidance and to see things clearly, and when he asked his wife what she prayed for, she replied with the same notion.

When Althorp is open in the summer months, members of the public can pay their respects at an on-site temple, which is where people like to leave flowers, cards and special tributes to the late Princess.

Charles recently revealed that the temple, although dedicated to his late sister, was not actually constructed for her.

