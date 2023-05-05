Mike Tindall's home office is so regal in rare home video

Zara and Mike Tindall have a beautiful family home on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate and their private home office is so regal.

In a rare family video, shared by Mike back in 2020, the impressive space was revealed, and it's all because during filming for his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, Mike was surprisingly interrupted by his mischievous children.

WATCH: Mike Tindall films inside private garden

It happened before their son Lucas was born, when their youngest daughter Lena was just two. She burst into the room to see her dad, and despite mother Zara shouting at the door asking her to get out she proceeded to jump onto her dad's lap – and then eldest daughter Mia joined in the fun too.

The backdrop for Mike's video call was his grand office which boasts plenty of space, an entire wall of shelving for books and ornaments and a huge podcast poster on the wall at the back.

Regal touches inside the workspace include mahogany furniture, gold-framed pictures and a lamp adding a cosy feel to the room.

The Tindalls moved onto the estate after selling their £1.69million property in Cheltenham in 2013, and while we only occasionally get to look behind the scenes at the home, it looks rather impressive.

Mike Tindall films inside grand home office

Mike and Zara have their very own home gym, as revealed by Mike when he participated in the 2.6 Challenge in April 2020. It has exposed brick walls with a Union Jack flag on display, as well as an exercise bike where Mike took part in the charity bike ride.

The couple have their own private gym

The huge garden is another plus side to the royal home, and it is a space that Mike has shown off a few times in his social media videos. The family have a perfectly mowed lawn (as expected) and well pruned, Chelsea Flower Show-worthy flower beds.

We're sure the three kids love playing in the vast garden – and of course they have the rest of the private estate on their doorstep too which is only open to the public for the British Festival of Eventing each summer.

What was Mike and Zara Tindalls former home like?

The royal couple used to reside at Hallery House in Cheltenham, which is a four-storey detached townhouse property.

The royals used to live at Hallery House

They sold the home for £1.2million in 2013, but by 2017 it was worth a staggering £1.69million, and listing explained it was a rare property and also gave royal fans a chance to finally see inside.

The stunning living room featured triple floor-to-ceiling sash windows and the master bedroom also benefits from lots of windows for a bright and airy feel.

Look at the beautiful bedroom inside of Hallery House

The bathroom and kitchen are ultra-modern with luxurious touches and high-tech appliances.

Unique highlights of the property include the impressive cinema room and the spa-like bathroom with Jacuzzi.

The Tindalls used to have a cinema room

At the time, Nick Chivers of Knight Frank who listed the property told the Daily Mail, "The Tindalls weren't here that long but they refurbished it to what it is now."

