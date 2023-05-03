Prince William and Kate Middleton give another glimpse into private garden with special portrait

The Prince and Princess of Wales reside in Windsor at Adelaide Cottage

The Prince and Princess of Wales released a series of photographs for Prince Louis' fifth birthday last month, revealing a first look inside their private garden at Adelaide Cottage.

On Tuesday, the royal couple allowed fans to see a glimpse of their family life once again when they released a beautiful image of their daughter Princess Charlotte for her eighth birthday.

WATCH: Prince William comforts shy Princess Charlotte

Charlotte was pictured by her talented mother, and she was seen smiling wearing a white floral dress sat in a wicker chair in their grounds. The woven chair is a modern addition to their outdoor space, and rather different to the traditional wooden furniture they had at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace.

While these are the only two looks we've had inside the garden, we can only imagine that the rest of it is pretty spectacular considering the Princess is a dab hand in the garden, she even designed her own garden for the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019.

The family also have another countryside bolthole, where they like to spend the school holidays, and that's Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The 10-bedroom property is located on a site of impressive grounds.

© Photo: Getty Images The royals also have Anmer Hall in Norfolk for holiday trips

Their outdoor space is surprisingly similar to the one Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 5,000 miles away in Montecito as both families have a secluded haven for their children to play and both properties feature an outdoor swimming pool.

A photograph of a young Charlotte outside revealed seemingly endless grass – perfectly preened of course! Around the perimeter, the couple have hedges and trees, creating privacy for the family.

Highgrove House has stunning gardens

Royal gardens are all rather beautiful, particularly King Charles' stunning outdoor spaces.

READ: Where will Meghan Markle be during the coronation?

REVEALED: Prince William and Princess Kate's fortress-style security features at new home

Highlights of Highgrove House's gardens include the cottage garden, sundial garden and wildflower meadow, a four-acre plot with oaks, chestnuts, poplars and beech trees. The Royal Gardens at Highgrove are open to the public for guided tours on selected dates between April and October each year.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.