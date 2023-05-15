Phillip Schofield and estranged wife Steph's unique living set-up

This Morning host Phillip lives in London since moving out of family home

Phillip Schofield, 61, has appeared next to Holly Willoughby on Monday's installment of This Morning, despite rumours of a feud between the two. As well as potential stress at work, Phillip has had a tough time in his personal life with his brother being found guilty of sexual abuse three years after a shock split from his wife Steph.

Where does Phillip Schofield live now?

Since openly coming out as gay in 2020, and moving out of the family home he once shared with his wife and two daughters, Ruby and Molly, Phillip has lived alone in London.

© Photo: Getty Images Phillip and Steph publicly broke up in 2020

However, as he maintains a close relationship with his estranged wife, he often spends time back at the Oxfordshire property he left three years ago.

Plus, Phillip and Steph bought a home together in 2021, six months after their split. It was reported by the Daily Mail that the business he owns jointly with wife Steph acquired a £839,428 home. So, Phillip and Steph appear to still be in business together.

READ: Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's future This Morning episodes addressed in new update amid rumoured rift

What is Phillip Schofield's private home like?

The star resides in a £2million bachelor pad in the trendy and leafy area of Chiswick, and over the past three years, he has shared a few glimpses inside via his Instagram feed.

WATCH: Phillip Schofield films inside cosy lounge

The property boasts a cosy living room, which Phillip showed off when he was promoting his book, Life's What You Make It. The space has neutral décor with rustic features like a clock, candles and a beautiful fireplace.

© Photo: Instagram The star has a modern kitchen

The kitchen is a more modern area with all white cupboards with a high-shine finish.

While London may not be known for its ample garden space, Phillip has an impressive outdoor space.

The presenter has a lovely outdoor space

Phillip stood in his garden to show off his new fire pit one day. The specific design is the 'Leaf Fire Bowl' from Wahlström Fire Pits, which is listed on the brand's website at £1,020.

He also has an outdoor table ideal for entertaining when guests come over.

MORE: Dermot O’Leary tipped to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning

What is Phillip Schofield's former home like?

The father-of-two shared a few photos inside the property during his time there, revealing just how beautiful it is.

Phillip's former family kitchen

The conservatory is a highlight of the abode, and it is where the family have multiple sofas for chilling and admiring the scenery.

Steph's home has a large conservatory

Their open-plan living area with a large grey sofa and a vast dining table ideal for family gatherings appears to be the heart of the home.

LOOK: This Morning's Clodagh McKenna's charming 300-year-old cottage with 60 acres of land

Co-star Holly Willoughby has an impressive family home. Take a look inside…

The star has a stunning dining room

Holly likes baking in her kitchen

© Photo: Instagram The star has a dreamy garden where she likes to spend time

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories?Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.