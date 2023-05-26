Is Holly Willoughby returning to This Morning following Phillip Schofield drama - and when?

This Morning star Holly Willoughby took an early half-term holiday break from the beloved breakfast show following the exit of her co-star, Phillip Schofield, following increasing media attention surrounding the pair’s friendship. But will she return to the show, and if so, when? Here’s what we know…

It has been confirmed that Holly is set to take a two-week break from presenting the series, with Alison Hammond presenting in the meantime alongside Dermot O’Leary and Craig Doyle.

Holly has remained tight-lipped about the situation surrounding Phillip, who quit the show after 20 years on Saturday 20 May. However, she did share a brief statement after her co-star confirmed his exit, posting on Instagram: “Hi everyone… It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Phillip’s statement read: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story. Throughout my career in TV - including the very difficult last few days - I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield has left This Morning

"I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me - especially This Morning's amazing viewers - and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Following Phillip's exit, Alison and Dermot gave a brief statement about his exit, saying: "We can't start the show without paying tribute to the man who spent the last two decades sitting on the This Morning sofa. Quite simply, we all know he's one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had and we and all the team wish him all the best.”

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby presented This Morning together since 2009

Dermot added: "As a show, everyone on and off screen want to say a huge thank you to Phil for what he's done to make the show a success over the last 21 years.”

Piers Morgan, who previously worked for Good Morning Britain on ITV, spoke about the situation in his column for The Sun, admitting that he had spoken to Phillip, who is “heartbroken”.

© Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning

The presenter, who left himself back in 2021 after refusing to apologise for his comments about Meghan Markle, wrote: "For ITV to not even give him the chance to say a proper goodbye to his large, loyal audience after 21 years struck me as needlessly churlish, and I know he’s utterly heartbroken about it because he told me himself."

