Phillip Schofield tries and fails to return financial help from the government The star opened up on ITV

On Monday's episode of This Morning, presenter Phillip Schofield opened up about a financial rebate he received in the post, saying, "I'll be honest".

PHOTOS: This Morning stars' super-chic homes: Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond, more

During the news segment of the show, Vanessa Feltz and Giles Brandreth joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip to chat about today's headlines, including of course, the cost-of-living crisis.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Phillip Schofield shares glimpse inside London home

They were speaking about the fact that King Charles III has opted to give his staff a one-off payment to help out during these tough times, which will come from his private funds, and during the chat, Phillip admitted he had a government rebate, but he has tried to give it back.

The star has an impressive home gym

The star revealed he was sent a letter about a monetary rebate, and he explained that he looked for an email address or some way to return the money but was unsuccessful in his efforts.

After the presenter's revelation, Giles explained that he and his wife have chosen to give their payment to charity instead, suggesting Phillip does the same.

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares rare glimpse inside beautiful family kitchen

SEE: Holly Willoughby shares coping mechanism for surviving stressful times

Worried about paying your bills? Check the gov.uk website for the latest information about help during the cost-of-living crisis, to see if you are eligible for any extra payments or assistance.

Phillip has beautiful touches in his private pad

On the site, you'll see a stark warning, "You do not need to apply. You’ll be paid automatically. If you have had a message asking you to apply or contact someone about the payment, this might be a scam."

Fraudsters are preying on the fact that money is tight for many people right now and many of the scams that are prevalent at the moment are related to energy bills and rebates.

Money-saving advice:

20 easiest ways to save money at home each month when you're on a tight budget

10 money-saving ways to keep your house warm without paying more for heating

7 unbelievably simple ways going green can save you £100s on bills

The £19.99 Amazon device to help you cut energy bills fast

13 easy home hacks to slash your electricity bill now

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.