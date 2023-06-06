See Stacey Solomon's unconventional way of making her bed

Stacey Solomon, 33, often shares updates from her family home, Pickle Cottage, everything from adorable videos of her five children to her incredible upcycling skills. On Tuesday, she left us reeling when she shared a look at the way she changes her bed – and you won't believe it…

The question is, do you stand on your bed to make it just like Stacey does? Perhaps the Loose Women star took this route as she now has a co-sleeping cot attached to the side of her bed for baby Belle. Or maybe the on-top-the-mattress stance actually helps with flattening out the duvet?

The star has beautiful views at Pickle Cottage

At the weekend, the star managed to enjoy some time off with her kids in the sunshine, making the most of their very plush outdoor pool!

Stacey shared a selfie of the family and penned: "Sunny Sundays. Just because I was so grateful to be home in the sunshine today with Joe & the pickles. Always feel so grateful… I’ll never take for granted how lucky we are. My full-on imposter syndrome will always keep me in check.

© Instagram Stacey and Joe with their three children together, Rex, Belle and Rose

"I’m always forcing my friends, family, and just the local village really, over here just in case one day Ashton Kutcher jumps out of a bush and tells us we’ve all been Punk’d and it’s not really our pool. Happy Sunday Everyone."

As well as the outdoor pool, Stacey's family can also enjoy a romantic arbour archway and a playhouse fit for royalty! No doubt the garden holds a special place in Stacey and Joe's hearts, as their £1.2 million family abode is where they hosted their wedding ceremony in 2022.

© Chelsea White Stacey married at home

The couple moved into the impressive property in 2020 and have spent the following years transforming it room by room. Inside, there is a mermaid-style family bathroom complete with two shell-sculpted sinks and mesmerising tiles as well as an amazing utility room with a personalised shelf that sweetly reads 'Pickle Cottage'.

Last month, the Sort Your Life Out star shared a photo of her pristinely tidy kitchen after she had cleaned it, and it looked like an actual show home.

The presenter celebrated a moment of calm

The Loose Women star did admit though that it was unlikely to stay this tidy for long, as the children were due to return home. Stacey wrote: "Taking a picture of this moment because I have 19 minutes until nursery pick-up and it will be a whole different scene."

Who are Stacey Solomon's children?

Stacey with her five children, Rose, Zachary, Belle, Leighton and Rex

The working mum currently has her hands full with sons Zachary, 15, Leighton, ten, Rex, four, and daughters Rose, one and baby Belle. She shares Zachary with her ex-partner Dean Cox, son Leighton with her ex-fiancé, Aaron Barnham, and Rex, Rose and Belle with her husband, Joe Swash.

The kids often feature in her Instagram Stories, and we love seeing updates of what they are up to!

