Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash celebrate baby joy months after welcoming daughter Belle

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have created the perfect little family, especially after welcoming daughter Belle, but now there's more baby joy on the way for the family as Joe's sister, Shana Swash, revealed she was pregnant.

Taking to Instagram, Shana, confirmed that she and fiancé Nick Jones were expecting their first child together, and she made the sweetest announcement. The former EastEnders star shared a snap of her beloved kissing her on the cheek, while he held up a photo of their baby scan. In her caption, the expectant mum enthused: "PENDING.... BABY JONES 5TH DECEMBER 2023!" She added a white heart emoji on the end of the post.

Fans were quick to show their support, including Stacey's best friend, Mrs Hinch, who commented: "Aww amazing amazing news congratulations to you both how adorable," and a second added: "Oh my gaaaaaaawd…!!! Congratulations gorgeous girl….!!!!"

Like her brother, Shana rose to fame on the soap opera EastEnders where she played the role of Demi Miller between 2004 and 2006. Her storylines included giving birth at just age 13 and going on the run with her baby daughter.

© Instagram Shana and Nick are expecting their first child

Stacey is a doting mum to sons Zachary, 15, Leighton, ten, Rex, four, and daughters Rose, one and baby Belle. She shares Zachary with her ex-partner Dean Cox, son Leighton with her ex-fiancé, Aaron Barnham, and Rex, Rose and Belle with her husband, Joe Swash.

Stacey and Joe welcomed little Belle into the world in February this year. At the time of Belle's birth, the doting parents gushed: "She's Here. Our beautiful daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world...

"And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can't get over. We can't believe you're here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can't wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family."

© David Lodge Joe and Shana rose to fame on EastEnders

Stacey has appeared to quash rumours that she might be planning on welcoming a sixth child, after she responded to a follower's comment which read: "Baby number 6 pending," followed by a red heart. In response, the mum-of-five uploaded a clip of herself jet washing her plush garden furniture in time for summer. Alongside the clip, she quipped: "Absolutely not [laughing face emoji and praying hands emoji] Going to keep myself FAR away & get my thrills from cleaning the garden furniture instead."

Whilst Stacey appears to lead a life of domestic bliss, the TV star has spoken frankly about her parenting struggles. Back in March, the Loose Women panellist shared a candid glimpse inside her motherhood journey, explaining how the day-to-day reality isn't always sunshine and rainbows.

© Instagram Stacey is proud of her five children

Alongside an intimate snapshot of herself breastfeeding tiny Belle, Stacey shared: "Proud. Feeling like I smashed it today. Don't mind if I sound big headed but I felt like a superhuman today."

For some reason lately, I've found it easy to tell myself that I'm failing or doing a rubbish job & I never tell myself how well I'm doing. Three 3 & under & two teenagers is wonderful but it's not easy."

© Instagram Stacey and Joe live with their blended family in Pickle Cottage

She continued: "Joe did a night feed for me last night & then went to work So we did the school runs and then afterwards I managed to make it for the first time EVER to Rhyme time at the library with Rex, Rose & Belle. Spent some time with other mums & felt so nice to see Rex & Belle enjoying being out of the house.

"Then we stayed out as long as we could, came home, played playdough shops, did tuna pasta dinner & this evening was swimming lesson for Rexy. Now we are home & I'm ready to collapse on the sofa & start the cluster feeds.

"Sorry for the essay. But basically, just a little reminder that you're doing amazing, even when you feel like you're not. You're so incredible, don't forget to tell yourself that sometimes."

