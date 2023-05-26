Stacey Solomon reveals immaculate kitchen ahead of pending home disruption

Sort Your Life Out presenter Stacey has a busy household with Joe Swash and five kids

Stacey Solomon, 33, has a busy household with five children, Leighton, Zackary, Rex, Rose and Belle, and on Friday she enjoyed a moment of calm at Pickle Cottage when she was all alone.

The Sort Your Life Out star shared a photo of her pristinely tidy kitchen after she had cleaned it, and it looked like an actual show home. The photo revealed the family’s breakfast bar with wooden stools that has been styled with a wooden ‘Pickle Cottage’ tray holding hand soap and lotion, as well as a small pot plant.

The presenter celebrated a moment of calm

The bright and airy cooking space also features a farmhouse sink and an AGA - a dreamy family kitchen!

Although, the Loose Women star did admit that it is unlikely to stay this tidy for long, as the children were due. Stacey wrote: "Taking a picture of this moment because I have 19 minutes until nursery pick-up and it will be a whole different scene."

In an earlier Instagram Story, the busy mum explained that she only had one day off from filming Sort Your Life Out but she used that time to paint her son Leighton's room while he was at school.

The presenter is not shy of a DIY project or two and we’ve seen her upcycle all sorts over the years.

Most recently, Stacey removed the flower wall from her daughter Rose’s room and then sprayed the faux blooms and reassembled it in a new room for her two daughters to share.

Their £1.2 million family abode is a dream come true for Stacey and her husband Joe Swash, who often share glimpses into their home life.

Their family bathroom is so beautiful

The family have lived there since 2021, and since moving into their Tudor-style home, Stacey has made quick work of transforming it into a stunning residence complete with a mermaid bathroom and its own laundry room.

The property is stunning inside and out, and their vast garden even boasts its own pool.

Stacey recently called upon TikTok famous thep00lguy to clean up her beautiful villa-esque pool set amongst the 2.5 acres of towering trees and wildflower meadows.

Miles used a pressure washer and suction to remove the algae from the pool and painstakingly return it to its former glory.

Now it's been treated and buffed up, Joe and Stacey’s children will have the perfect place to play when the sun is shining.

