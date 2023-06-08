Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely's tragedy at $100 million Malibu family home

The James Bond star shares his home with wife Keely and their sons Paris and Dylan

Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely Shaye Brosnan live an idyllic life traveling around the world for their many pursuits, but they love calling California home.

The couple live in an incredibly palatial $100 million beachside Malibu home, which they share with their sons Dylan, 26, and Paris, 22, photos of which you can see here.

However, on February 11, 2015, their tranquil life was disrupted when a sudden fire broke out at their 13,000 square foot residence.

At around 9:45 PM, a portion of their house caught fire and the fire department was contacted immediately, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

As many as 20 firefighters responded to the first call and the flames were put out within 30 minutes, although the home had already suffered some heavy damage till then.

© Instagram Pierce shares his Malibu home with wife Keely

Thankfully, no one was injured during the proceedings, as all members of the family were able to safely evacuate, although the damage was estimated to be around worth $1 million.

In an interview with Details magazine at the time, Pierce, 70, revealed the extent of the damages, saying: "I had just done a week of meditation classes, so I was in this Zen zone of reflection when the [expletive] hit the proverbial fan.

"There were paintings, first-edition books – James Joyce's Ulysses – the Aston Martin. I looked into the garage, and the car cover was engulfed in flames. In that nanosecond, you think, 'Do I try to save it?' But it's a car. You take the blow and move on, give thanks you're alive."

© Getty Images The actor lost his prized 2002 Aston Martin in the fire

The actor's iconic 2002 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish was one of the casualties, a significant loss given that he drove a modified version of the car in the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day. An upstairs bedroom also suffered damages.

While no cause was identified at the time, renovations quickly began on the house, although the actor was sued in 2017 by a neighboring home's insurer for the payout resulting from collateral damage (the suit was quickly dropped).

However, in 2018, the actor's home suffered another tragedy, this time more widespread, as it was one of the several celebrity homes to be affected by the deadly Woolsey Fire which ravaged California.

Kim Basinger, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Chris Martin, Robin Thicke, Gerard Butler, and more celebrities were also affected by the fire, which caused them to evacuate their homes and neighborhoods for weeks.

Pierce addressed the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors that November, according to ET Canada, saying: "I have witnessed many fires in my community and personally experienced the devastation of those fires up close and personal. But none as catastrophic as the events that have taken place in our community these past five days and nights.

© Getty Images Pierce's home was once again affected by the 2018 Woosley Fire

"The lives of many friends and neighbors have been turned to ash. We have watched as our firefighters and police force have battled with overwhelming courage of heart and conviction to save our homes and our lives and conditions that have tested their resolve to the limits."

