Inside Rod Stewart’s jaw-dropping Los Angeles mansion complete with soccer pitch - see the pics

Rod Stewart is set to part ways with his lavish North Beverly Park compound, joining a list of celebrities who are offloading their California properties. The sprawling estate has been listed for an eye-watering $70 million.

At 78, the musician remains a paragon of classic rock, and the palatial estate reflects his grandeur. He had the property custom designed in the 1990s by renowned California architect Richard Landry, after purchasing the land for a modest $12 million in 1991.

Since then, the estate has served as the English singer's primary residence.

The majestic estate radiates opulence with patterned marble floors, exquisite wood paneling, crystal chandeliers, and intricate moldings.

The 'Maggie May' singer resides in the estate with his beloved wife Penny Lancaster and their two youngest sons, 18-year-old Alistair and 12-year-old Aiden.

He purchased the property during his second marriage to supermodel Rachel Hunter. The yellow exterior of the nine-bedroom main house sets it apart, adorned with grand double doors.

The mansion boasts a private driveway that leads to a motor court and a classic fountain, providing an exquisite welcome. Inside, a grand foyer graced with marble floors, Corinthian columns, and ornate mirrors exudes elegance.

Geared towards entertainment, the property includes a three-story guesthouse, two gyms, and a swimming pool. An inviting room features a bar and a fireplace, with French doors leading to a breathtaking view of the entire setup.

Amenities include a grand piano, a wood-paneled library, and a formal dining room that can accommodate 20 guests.

For the fashion-conscious, the estate offers a vast closet space - a fitting nod to Rod's affinity for style, particularly footwear. Unique to the 33,000-square-foot property is a vast soccer field, owing to Rod's well-known love for Scottish football team Celtic.

He received permission to install a pitch at his Essex home in 2016 and generously let his son Aiden's under-12 team use it for training during the pandemic. Former Republic of Ireland star Robbie Keane has previously shared that Stewart would invite him and several others to play on the estate.

While the estate is adorned with an extensive collection of art pieces and statues, these are not included in the sale.

Listing agent Michelle Oliver of Douglas Elliman hopes to attract a buyer who appreciates 'maximalism' and seeks 'something that looks different and stands out.'

While the European-style mansion has been one of his main homes since 1991, Stewart and his family relocated back to the UK in 2016. They now reside in a $5 million home in Essex, outside of London. Indicating his departure from LA, Stewart spent $85,000 to transport his enormous 124ft long model railroad - a representation of a 1940s American city inspired by Manhattan - to his new home.

The singer stands to make a substantial profit from the sale of his LA mansion, which he purchased for $12.8 million. Despite parting with this property, Stewart will retain his Palm Beach home, where the family traditionally spends their Christmas holidays.

Rod has faced loss in recent times, with the passing of his older brothers, Bob and Don, followed by his close friend, guitarist Jeff Beck. Jeff played a pivotal role in jumpstarting His career.

Rod, who refers to his late brothers as “irreplaceable buddies,” has expressed his devastation over their loss. The news of Beck's passing led him to share a heartfelt tribute on Instagram: “Jeff, you were the greatest, my man. Thank you for everything.”

In addition to selling his estate, Stewart has been considering selling his music catalog, though he has yet to find a suitable buyer.

The singer, who has sold more than 250 million records and has been inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, recently ended a two-year negotiation process with Hipgnosis Songs Capital, an investment company.

