Charles Spencer shares concerns over 'destruction' at Princess Diana's childhood home

Charles Spencer is the current owner of Althorp and so was understandably very concerned when a priceless artefact at the property was left "destroyed" when a bird managed to find its way into the home.

The brother of Princess Diana took to Instagram to reveal that the bird had managed to smash a set of family vases, but thankfully confirmed that someone was working on restoring the treasured items. Charles shared a snapped of the restorer hard at work with an assortment of shards from the elegant black vase in front of her.

In his caption, the 59-year-old penned: "When a set of my family's treasured Meissen vases were destroyed by an errant bird flying down a bedroom chimney, we thought for sure the shattered pieces were destined for the bin.

"Incredibly, the vases are back among the porcelain collection here at Althorp, thanks to the painstaking work of a local restoration specialist."

© Instagram Charles revealed how a restorer was working on the damaged vases

He then advised fans who might be interested in the restoration to watch the pain-staking process on Spencer1508.com, which is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the historic property.

Fans became invested in the photo shared, as one said: "Something marvelous to be said about English restoration and conservation. Now even more treasured and precious," and a second added: "Thank goodness for this brilliant lady."

© Instagram Princess Diana grew up at the historic property

Others gave advice to the Earl as to how he could prevent the accident happening again, as one commented: "That is absolutely astonishing. I do hope however, meshing or some other deterrent has been placed on the top of the chimney?! That's an expensive intruder!!"

Charles is currently overhauling the grounds at Althorp, and he and wife Karen Spencer shared photographs of the residence looking very different, as the grounds were dug up by huge diggers.

© Spencer1508 The grounds at Althorp are being dug up

Shining a light on what was happening, Karen said: "The archaeologists have been digging up the old glass houses since last Wednesday. We've also got a wonderful team of volunteers from the Northamptonshire Gardens Trust helping. There definitely is going to be a lot to learn from what is under there, I just don't know how much will be salvageable."

The new dig comes shortly after Karen revealed that the footings for an old boat house had been discovered in the waters of Althorp's stunning lake.

© David Jones - PA Images Earl Charles Spencer often shares glimpses inside Althorp House

The mother-of-one admitted to her fans: "When I saw it, I wasn't at all inspired to reinstate it. It looked sort of squat. However… when I saw the beautiful newly discovered picture, I suddenly wanted to put it back!"