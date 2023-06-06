Charles Spencer stuns fans with exciting Althorp announcement

The Earl is the custodian of Althorp House, the Spencer estate

Charles Spencer made a very exciting announcement on Monday evening with regards to his stunning, stately home Althorp House.

Over on his official bookshop Instagram page, the 59-year-old author posted a carousel of spellbinding home pictures drawing attention to the beauty of Althorp.

Amongst the snapshots, the ninth Earl included a sun-drenched photo of his home in all its resplendent glory, followed by a sequence of photos showing the garden in full bloom.

In his caption, the father-of-six penned: "Tickets to visit Althorp House this July and August are now on sale! Visit our website spencerofalthorp.com for further details and FAQs."

The exciting post racked up hundreds of likes, with many followers rushing to the comments section to share their thoughts. Delighted by the announcement, one follower penned: "Very nice!!!" while a second noted: "Beautiful place."

A third chimed in: "I would so love to attend," and a fourth quizzed: "Is there another Food Festival in the pipeline at all?"

The Spencer family home is where the late Princess Diana grew up. The sprawling 13,000-acre estate is located in West Northamptonshire and is currently home to Earl Spencer and his wife of 11 years, Karen Spencer.

© Getty Charles lives at Althorp with his wife Karen

The property's rich 500-year history is a huge pull for visitors far and wide. And whilst members of the public are not permitted to take photographs inside of the house itself, they can tour many of its beautiful rooms.

The late Princess Diana moved into the property along with her family when she was 14 years old. Aged 18, Diana moved to Earl's Court in West London where her mother had bought her a flat.

© Getty An aerial photo of Althorp

After her tragic death, Princess Diana was laid to rest at her former childhood home. The late princess is buried on a small island on the property’s majestic Oval Lake.

© Getty The burial site of the late Princess Diana

Whilst visitors are unable to access the island, there is a dedicated temple on-site where members of the public can leave floral tributes to Prince William and Prince Harry's late mother.

Charles has previously shared a rare glimpse of the temple surrounded by golden autumn leaves. Alongside the photo - which was shared to Instagram - he penned: "Beautiful autumn colours in the grounds of @althorphouse today. This temple, now dedicated to my late sister's memory, was originally commissioned by our ancestor George John Spencer.

© Instagram Charles shared a poignant photo of the temple

"He was in charge of the Royal Navy in the early part of the Napoleonic Wars. In 1798 initial reports from Egypt said the British fleet had been destroyed in a crucial battle by the French. George John fainted with shock."

